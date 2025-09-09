10News Wake Up Call: Coches Fire fully contained; warning for potential pet buyers

Good morning and welcome to Tuesday!

We start with the latest update on the Coches Fire, which erupted Monday afternoon in the Lakeside area and destroyed several homes and led to evacuations.

Also, a vacant building at an east Chula Vista shopping center has been a concern for residents for many years, but Yasmeen Ludy spoke to the property owners and learned there are potential plans for the former Albertsons property.

After a long stretch of heat and humidity, meteorologist Megan Parry has all the details on a cooling trend for the county this week in her microclimate forecasts.

Let's dive into the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter for September 9:

A brush fire in Lakeside that destroyed six homes and injured two people Monday afternoon was deemed 100% contained.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the Coches Fire erupted just after 3 p.m. near the 13300 block of Los Coches Road and quickly spread to a mobile home complex.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air worked as quickly as possible to stop the blaze as flames increased in size.

Several people near Los Coches Road and Business Route 8 were forced to evacuate, with a temporary shelter established at Viejas Casino in Alpine. An overnight shelter was available at the Lakeside Community Center.

By roughly 5 p.m., crews stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread, but not before flames destroyed six homes and burned just over 5 acres.

Cal Fire officials said the Coches Fire was fully contained by 10:30 p.m.; all evacuation orders were lifted by 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said one person suffered smoke inhalation, while another person suffered burns in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president and a regional official say at least 21 people have been killed when a Russian glide bomb has struck a village in eastern Ukraine as pensions were being distributed to older people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that the bomb hit the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region. He called the attack “frankly brutal.”

Zelenskyy urged the international community to make Russia pay economically for its invasion through additional sanctions. He wrote that “the world should not remain silent" or “inactive.”

Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin said that 21 people were killed and 21 others were wounded in the attack that struck a line of older people waiting to receive their pensions.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a scam warning for those looking to add a fur baby to the family.

The long-vacant Albertsons building in east Chula Vista’s San Miguel Ranch neighborhood has drawn complaints from residents for over a decade, but ABC 10News learned it may finally see improvements under new management.

Residents express concerns over vacant Albertsons building

