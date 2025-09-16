10News Wake Up Call: $25 minimum wage decision looms; avoiding debt collection scams

Good Tuesday morning!

Today, we're looking ahead at an ordinance that could mean big changes for many of San Diego's workers — a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour for certain employees. A City Council vote at this afternoon's meeting could change the tourism and hospitality industries in America's Finest City.

Also, if you've ever been contacted by a debt you never knew you owed, you're not alone. The Better Business Bureau has a warning about criminals posing as debt collectors to take your money.

Meteorologist Megan Parry has details on the temperatures that are continuing to rise across the county today in her microclimate forecasts.

Let's dive into the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter for September 16:

Thousands of people employed at some of San Diego’s most popular spots could see a big bump in pay, as the City Council on Tuesday is slated to vote on a $25 per hour minimum wage.

Should the council pass the hospitality minimum wage ordinance, the following employees would be eligible for the pay hike:



workers at city hotels with more than 150 rooms

workers at Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, SeaWorld San Diego, Pechanga Arena, and the Civic Theatre

workers in restaurants and bars inside those specific businesses

The city’s current minimum wage stands at $17.25 an hour; the new wage would take effect on July 1, 2026.

Under the plan, wages would increase over time -- for example, hotel workers and SeaWorld workers would start at $19 an hour, while workers at places such as Petco Park would start at $21.06. All eligible workers will see increases annually until reaching $25 an hour in 2030.

Those in favor of the proposal have said the pay hike is essential to keep up with the cost of living in San Diego.

Some, like the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, believe the ordinance could hurt small businesses and cost people their jobs.

“Money doesn't grow on trees, you know. You're [going to] have to either raise prices or cut jobs to pay for this, and this is not impacting some out-of-state individual who will never deal with San Diego ever. They're actually everyday San Diegans who are businessowners who are going to pay for this,” Chamber of Commerce President Chris Cate.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, who is spearheading the proposal, said the wage increase will be paid for by tourists.

“I think that is one of the untapped areas of potential in the city … is to lean heavier into tourists and visitors and people who are profiting from San Diego so we can better benefit San Diegans,” said Elo-Rivera.

The council is expected to take up the issue at its meeting at 2 p.m.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has begun its ground offensive in Gaza City, slowly closing in on the Palestinian territory’s largest city, where block after block has already been destroyed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Thousands of people streamed out in vehicles laden with their belongings, but hundreds of thousands more remain.

The operation marks yet another escalation in a conflict that has roiled the Middle East for nearly two years and likely pushes any ceasefire farther out of reach.

The military wouldn’t offer a timeline for the offensive, but Israeli media suggested it could take months.

The military says it aims to “destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure.”

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/world/middle-east/gaza-city-under-siege-as-israeli-military-launches-main-phase-of-offensive

CONSUMER:

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a scam warning for those looking to add a fur baby to the family.

WATCH — With an increase in scams related to debt collection, Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau tips on how you can avoid getting duped:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Spring Valley resident Charles Baker went from suicidal thoughts to becoming Athlete of the Year after recovering from a spinal cord injury — along the way, finding community and purpose through the Triumph Foundation's adaptive sports program.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Baker to learn how he has overcome his darkest moments:

Spring Valley man finds new purpose through adaptive sports 2 years after accident

