10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The search continues for the person behind a deadly shooting that took the life of a 12-year-old boy this weekend in National City.

Elijah Smith's family is desperate for answers as police ask witnesses who were at the party to come forward.

ABC 10News spoke to neighbors who reported more recent activity at the house where the shooting happened: Fireworks going off and a different party there the previous weekend.

ABC 10News

Our team tracked down the property owner listed on San Diego County property records, Big Hill Oz LLC. They provided a statement extending their deepest sympathy to the victims and their families:

"We acquired the property with the intent of redeveloping the two structures that were no longer habitable. Prior to this tragedy we have been diligently processing a demolition permit with the City to remove the buildings and clear brush. The property has not been abandoned."

As more details of the young victim come to light, leaders in the community say they are trying to jump ahead of a bigger problem.

Bishop Cornelius Bowser is a local pastor and program director for Shaphat Outreach. He is a leader in the community to prevent gang and gun violence in San Diego.

He says prevention is key, encouraging parents to have tough conversations with their children.

"Have the ongoing conversations and dialogue constantly engaging parents and youth and community to come together and have these conversations about being safe; safety is first," explains Bishop Bowser.

So far, there is no suspect description.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A driver ran through a stop light on the 805 North at Market Street, hitting several Caltrans workers early Monday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. and forced the 805 on-ramp near Market to close.

ABC 10News' breaking news tracker was one of the first on the scene, and a police officer confirmed to him a small SUV ran a red light and hit three Caltrans workers before crashing into the back of a trailer.

When our reporter initially arrived on the scene, the driver was still there doing a sobriety test with California Highway Patrol officers. Three ambulances were in the area, too.

10News has reached out to CHP for more information.

ABC 10News

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

CONSUMER:

The San Diego International Airport says to expect a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week, with as many as 460,000 people traveling through SAN from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 1.

Airport officials the expected 76,000 passengers per day passing through the airport is roughly a 4 to 6% increase compared to last year.

The airport says the busiest times curbside are from 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday are anticipated to be the busiest travel days.

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) partnered with Sister-Corps to identify homes, primarily for senior citizens, where volunteers could invest in.

"They greet you every morning, 'Good morning Rodney,'" said Rodney Vesley, one of the people the organization helped. "I love it, I love it. So these corps women are just one of a kind. You can’t get no better people to come out and work."

Brenda Williams is the project director for Sister-Corps, an organization that mobilizes volunteers to natural disaster-hit areas nationwide.

Williams drove all the way from Pennsylvania to come help, and the other volunteers came from places like Maine and Alaska.

"We give them a little bit of hope, and in return, that builds us up because that’s the most satisfying part of this work is what we give to the homeowners," said Williams.

Watch 10News reporter Jane Kim's story below:

Sister Corps helps local man flood survivor

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: