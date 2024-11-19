Pastor shares advice to families after deadly National City shooting

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — The search continues for the person behind a deadly shooting that took the life of a 12-year-old boy this weekend.

Elijah Smith's family is desperate for answers as police ask witnesses who were at the party to come forward.

Four other people were injured at the house party in National City Friday night.

Neighbors say the home was abandoned and the center of multiple problems on the street, including noise complaints.

As more details of the young victim come to light, leaders in the community say they are trying to jump ahead of a bigger problem.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo met with a local pastor who says it's up to the entire community to work together to keep this from ever happening again.

Bishop Cornelius Bowser is a local pastor and program director for Shaphat Otreach. He is a leader in the community to prevent gang and gun violence in San Diego.

The motive for Friday's shooting is still unclear, and police have made no mention of any ties to gang violence.

Bishop Bowser, however, does know the dangers children, teens, and young adults face when going out.

"Always dangerous when you go to parties where there are hundreds of people, and you don’t know who’s who," says Bowser.

He says prevention is key, encouraging parents to have tough conversations with their children.

"Have the ongoing conversations and dialogue constantly engaging parents and youth and community to come together and have these conversations about being safe; safety is first," explains Bishop Bowser.

He says he knows that sometimes kids will find a way, especially with a word about parties getting out on social media.

Elijah’s mom says she and Elijah's dad were out of town; he was standing with a family member. She says she didn't know she had left the house.

Bowser says now is the time to also offer support to the others at the party who witnessed the shooting.

"If you don’t address the trauma of these young people that were impacted by this, then what’s going to happen is hurt people hurt other people," says Bowser.

He understands the fears people might feel about not wanting to speak up about the shooter and, like Elijah’s family, encourages people to come forward anonymously.

So far, there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information on the shooter or shooters is asked to call the National City PD non-emergency line at 619-336-4411 or Crimestoppers at 619-531-1500 to leave anonymous tips.