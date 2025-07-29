10News Wake Up Call: New battery storage facility opening in San Diego; beware of fake invoices

Good Tuesday morning!

A new battery storage facility is opening in the city of San Diego today, and while city leaders are celebrating what the facility will bring to communities, there are some residents who have expressed safety concerns after two fires at similar facilities last year.

Plus, more details are emerging following Monday's deadly mass shooting at a New York City office building.

We also have a warning from the Better Business Bureau about criminals posing as retailers as part of invoice scams, the latest microclimate forecasts as July winds down, and more news you can use in the July 29 edition of the morning newsletter.

TOP STORY:

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other city leaders on Tuesday will be on hand for the grand opening of a new battery storage facility in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

The facility -- which was approved in 2022 and expected to be the largest battery storage project in San Diego -- is located off South 27th Street and Main Street, near Harbor Drive and close to places like Petco Park and the downtown area.

The opening of the storage facility comes after fires erupted at storage centers in Escondido and Otay Mesa in 2024.

Arevon Energy, the company behind the Barrio Logan development, addressed concerns that something similar may happen at their facility. In a statement to ABC 10News, a company spokesperson said, “The company has operated our energy storage facilities in U.S. communities since 2021 without a single thermal or recordable safety incident. We use the most modern, safest battery technology available on the market today.”

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Officials say a man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower late Monday afternoon. The shooting took place at a midtown Manhattan office building that houses finance companies and the NFL headquarters.

Surveillance video showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6:30 p.m. local time carrying an M4 rifle, then marching across a public plaza into the building. Then, he started firing, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, killing a police officer working a corporate security detail and then hitting a woman who tried to take cover as he sprayed the lobby with gunfire.

The man then made his way to the elevator bank and shot a guard at a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said.

The man took the elevator to the 33rd floor offices of the company that owned the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person on that floor. The man then shot himself, the commissioner said.

Four other people got minor injuries attempting to flee the scene.

Among the victims was off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam. Officials said the 36-year-old officer leaves behind two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said. “He died as he lived. A hero.”

The gunman was identified as Las Vegas resident. Shane Tamura.

Tisch said the gunman had a "documented mental health history" and the motive was still unknown.

“We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

Officers found a rifle case, a revolver, magazines and ammunition in Tamura's car, Tisch said. They also found medication that belonged to Tamura, she said.

Tisch said an initial investigation shows his vehicle traveled across the country, passing through Colorado on July 26, then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27. The car was in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. Monday. He drove into New York City shortly thereafter, she said.

Story by Philip Marcelo and Eric Tuckrer, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a new scam that you have may have seen in your email inbox.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

From DOGE to the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and President Trump’s executive orders, federal funding cuts are coming for many organizations and agencies across the nation and in San Diego.

