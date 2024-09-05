Evacuations underway after first-alarm fire at SDG&E battery bank storage

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV)— The Escondido Police Department evacuated surrounding businesses after fire officials responded to an active, first-alarm commercial fire Thursday afternoon at the SDG&E Yard.

According to the Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief, the dispatch center received a call about a ringing alarm at the SDG&E battery bank storage, lithium-ion battery storage units, at 500 blocks of Enterprise Street. The caller noticed smoke coming out of the trailer.

Police evacuated commercial businesses east of the site, and the City and San Diego County Hazmat units were also at the scene. Click here for a list of evacuations.

Crews contained the fire to one trailer and were fighting the fire from outside the fence perimeter using a remote water stream. The Battalion Chief said they were also streaming on other trailers to prevent them from catching and spreading the fire.

SDG&E provided ABC 10News a statement saying: “This afternoon, safety crews responded to a fire at SDG&E’s battery storage facility in Escondido. Advanced fire suppression systems were activated immediately, and the event is limited to one of 24 battery storage containers. There are no reported injuries and emergency responders are on scene. SDG&E is working with first responders to ensure safety of our employees and the community and will be conducting a thorough review of the event to determine the cause of the incident.”

