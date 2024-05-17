Fire at Otay Mesa lithium battery storage facility flares up

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire that erupted at an Otay Mesa lithium battery storage facility this week flared up overnight, prompting extra precautions from crews already at the scene.

Firefighters had mostly contained the fire at the Gateway Energy Storage -- located on Camino De La Fuente and south of Donovan State Prison -- since it broke out just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the fire initially erupted, it led a response from not just multiple fire agencies, but also a hazardous materials team. Businesses near the facility were given an evacuation warning; there are no homes in the immediate area.

As part of the firefighting effort, crews have been pumping water into the building’s fire suppression system to keep the fire contained to one building.

Cal Fire crews are using special tools to monitor the area for any harmful gases or contaminants.

The fire was believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries.