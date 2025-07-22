10News Wake Up Call: Aguirre to be sworn in; UCSD Health workers to go on strike

Hey there, San Diego!

On this Tuesday, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre is stepping into her new role as a San Diego County Board of Supervisor, representing the county’s District 1. She is set to be sworn in at a morning ceremony in front of the County Administration Center.

We also have a warning from the Better Business Bureau about text scams targeting San Diego drivers, the latest microclimate forecasts ahead of Comic-Con, and more news you can use in the July 22 edition of the morning newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre will cap her nearly eight-point victory in the July 1 special election by being sworn in to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

At 9:30 a.m., Aguirre, county staff and supporters will take to the County Administration Center's west lawn. The brief ceremony will include a spiritual blessing by Bobby Wallace, Barona tribal leader, an invocation by Father Hung Nguyen from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and a mariachi performance by Mariachi Nueva Tradicion. Tina King, president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education, will emcee the event.

Aguirre plans to deliver a short speech after the ceremony.

Paloma Aguirre to be sworn in as new District 1 Supervisor

In a statement released on election night, Aguirre said District 1 residents "now have a fighter at the county Board of Supervisors who will hold the line against the Trump administration."

"Voters spoke loud and clear: clean up the sewage crisis, lower costs and stand up to the chaos, cuts and intimidation coming out of Trump's Washington," she said.

"I've spent my life, from organizing in forgotten neighborhoods to standing up as a small-town mayor, fighting for working people and to fix the sewage crisis, and I'm not going to the county to back down -- I'm going to double down and deliver."

Aguirre beat Chula Vista Mayor John McCann 53.9% to 46.1% -- a difference of nearly 7,000 votes. Only around 21% of registered voters turned in a ballot for the special election to replace former Supervisor Nora Vargas -- who resigned suddenly shortly after winning re-election last year.

District 1 consists of three cities -- Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City -- plus 15 neighborhoods in San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and a portion of Spring Valley.

Aguirre is a Democrat. The Board of Supervisors technically is a nonpartisan governing body, like all local government boards in California, but her election tips the favor back in the favor of Democrats. In the seven months between Vargas' resignation and Aguirre's swearing-in, the makeup of the board was split between two Democrats, Terra Lawson-Remer and Monica Montgomery Steppe, and two Republicans, Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond.

Born in San Francisco, Aguirre has called Southern California home since 2001 and has been Imperial Beach's mayor since December 2022.

Last week, Aguirre announced her leadership team: Paul Worlie will be chief of staff, Aida Castañeda deputy chief of staff, Lyle Pavuk director of policy, Paola Martinez Montes director of community engagement, Diane Castañeda director of communications and Brenda Arguelles executive assistant.

"My top priority is delivering real results for working people -- from cleaning up the sewage crisis to lowering costs -- and that starts with a team that knows the community and is ready to fight for our families," Aguirre said. "This leadership team brings deep local roots, a proven track record of getting things done and a clear commitment to South County and working people. Together, we're ready to hit the ground running to make sure South Bay finally gets its fair share from the county government it deserves."

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

UC San Diego Health workers are going on a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the health system’s decision to layoff 230 employees.

Between 8 a.m.-2 p.m., patient care and service workers will picket outside of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

According to the union that represents the striking workers, a small number of employees are slated to report to work on Tuesday to ensure patients are taken care of.

In response to the one-day strike, UC San Diego Health said they have a plan in place to reduce any impact on patient care.

The health care provider said the layoffs that were announced in June came in response to mounting financial pressure caused by federal impacts on health care, regulatory uncertainty, and the rising costs of providing care.

CONSUMER:

Joe Ducey and the Better Business Bureau are tracking yet another text message scam that’s hitting San Diegans.

WATCH — Here’s what you should do if you’ve received a text about an unpaid toll or traffic ticket from criminals posing as the DMV:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The search for Nadine Jett — who was last seen by loved ones in December 2023 — continues, with authorities focusing their search efforts on the missing woman’s Valley Center ranch.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with new details on the search after visiting the property at the center of the homicide investigation:

Sisters search for answers in Valley Center homicide investigation

RELATED COVERAGE :



Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: