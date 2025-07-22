Sisters search for answers in Valley Center homicide investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search and investigation for a missing Valley Center woman continues just days after the San Diego County Sheriff's Office descended on her property last week to serve a search warrant.

Nadine Jett hasn't been seen or heard from since December 2023, according to her four foster daughters.

Two of Nadine Jett's four foster daughters visited her Valley Center ranch this weekend for the first time since authorities began searching the property last week.

"Going to the property, it definitely was emotional. The ranch was absolutely trashed," said Tiffany Lucci, who, along with her sister Madison, returned to their foster mom's property.

"Waiting to see what the detectives found is like, honestly, just makes us very anxious, and we just wanna know what was found," said Paris, another of Jett's foster daughters.

The sisters haven't seen Jett since December 2023. They say her caretaker, another foster, told them she was too sick to see or speak with them, then one day called to say she had passed away.

"Nadine fought for us all our lives, so we're just gonna continue to fight for her. I mean, I guarantee you she's smiling down at us," one of the sisters said.

Last week, Sheriff's Deputies swarmed the Valley Center property in what appeared to be a massive search effort.

Court documents obtained by ABC 10News reveal Jett had allegedly been the victim of multiple financial crimes. One of the two men accused in the ongoing fraud case is Cedric Charles Von Ferdinand, the man Jett's foster daughters identified as her caretaker. They say they knew him as Charles.

Court records show Ferdinand is accused of multiple felonies, including obtaining Jett's personal identifying information and using it for an "unlawful purpose" without her consent. He's also charged with grand theft of personal property, accused of stealing from Jett.

The documents also indicate Jett may have been the victim of notary fraud.

The documents reveal District Attorney investigators submitted a notary journal entry with Jett's signature and thumbprint for comparison. According to the documents, a Sheriff's analyst determined the print belonged to Ferdinand and not Jett.

Ferdinand's attorney told ABC 10News in a statement: "Indeed, this is a very unusual case, but at the end of the day, we believe the charges will eventually be thrown out by a judge or rejected by a jury."

The Lucci sisters hope this fraud case leads them to the answers they're searching for.

"With the charges, it's not surprising, I think it's just one step closer to really finding out what happened to her and getting justice for her," Bianca said.

So far, there have been no arrests or suspects named in Jett's disappearance.

