UC San Diego Health to lay off over 200 employees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – UC San Diego Health on Monday announced it is laying off 230 of its employees.

Employees impacted by the layoffs include frontline workers such as pharmacists, clinical social workers, and blood bank lab scientists.

UC San Diego Health officials said the elimination of jobs was due to “mounting financial pressures” and “rising costs.”

The hospital's full statement:

“On Monday, June 23, UC San Diego Health made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 230 team member positions from across its clinics and hospitals.

The decision was made solely in response to mounting financial pressures caused by federal impacts to health care, regulatory uncertainty, and rising costs of providing care combined with reimbursement rates from Medicare, Medicaid, and insurers that fail to keep pace with the true cost of care.

UC San Diego Health is not alone. Reductions in personnel are being experienced by health systems across the nation. The reduction at UC San Diego Health represents approximately 1.5% of the total workforce.

Affected employees will receive all university benefits due to them through HR policies including transitional career support services.

We are grateful for the tremendous contributions of our affected employees, as well as the continued support of our extraordinary teams.

UC San Diego Health is proud of its long history of providing steady employment to tens of thousands of San Diegans. We continue to support an agile and resilient workforce of more than 14,000 team members who provide access to safe, reliable and high-quality patient care across the region.”