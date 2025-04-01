10News Wake Up Call: Deadly fall at border; more wet & windy weather on tap

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

KGTV

A woman died and another person was rushed to the hospital after they both fell at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego’s South Bay.

San Diego Police said officers, Border Patrol agents, and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to an area just south of Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way at around 11 p.m. Monday due to a reported incident at the border wall involving two victims.

Police confirmed a 20-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital, but a middle-aged woman died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police and Border Patrol are involved in the investigation.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A high-speed chase in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood ended in a violent crash and two arrests early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers tried to pull over a BMW sedan for a headlight that was out, but the car sped away.

Officers pursued the BMW until it crashed into a power pole about nine blocks away.

The collision left two people trapped inside the wrecked BMW until emergency crews arrived to pull them out.

Once they were freed, police arrested the two people and then took them to the hospital for further treatment.

Police told ABC 10News the BMW had been reported stolen, and they are trying to determine if several MacBooks and iPads that were ejected from the car and scattered on the street were also stolen.

KGTV

CONSUMER:

As the cost of living goes up, the cost of dying is too.

President Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could make caskets, urns, and other materials used in funerals more expensive.

Reporter Rachel Bianco explains how the Trump administration's tariffs will impact family decisions when it comes to laying loved ones to rest:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

After more than two years of construction and frustration for numerous business owners, parts of University Avenue in City Heights have reopened.

The renovation project began in 2023 when the City of San Diego installed roundabouts, medians, and sidewalks on stretches of University Avenue. City officials said the project was meant to improve traffic and make parking easier when it was completed.

However, business owners said barricades and gates that were part of the project blocked customers from reaching their doors, and their bottom lines began taking huge hits from the lack of foot traffic.

After multiple delays, the project reached what the city considered a “major milestone.”

In a statement, City Engineer Rania Amen said, “We are excited to reach another marker in the University Avenue Complete Street project that is making travel through City Heights easier and safer, but it didn’t come without hurdles. We appreciate the continued patience of residents and business owners in this neighborhood throughout the project, specifically while we worked through unexpected issues. We believe that these improvements will provide a major boost to the community by encouraging all modes of travel.”

