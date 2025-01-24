Ice cream shop may have to shut down, owner says construction on University Avenue is blocking parking

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For several blocks along University Avenue in University Heights, the city is installing roundabouts, medians and sidewalks. Once the work is complete, city officials say traffic and street parking availability are expected to improve significantly.

"It is a mess. We do not have anymore clients because of all the construction going on right now," said Francisco Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and his wife Emelia own Rosa's Ice Cream and Fruit Bar. Gonzalez says the parking spots in front of his shop have been blocked off for more than 9 months.

"Basically we are broke. We cannot afford the rent," he said.

Gonzalez says since the construction began, his sales have declined 95%. His son-in-law says, they try to use apps like DoorDash to stay afloat.

"They make food when the calls come in. The drivers are trying to find parking and cannot. Then the drivers are trying to cancel the order. The shop is left with the food and does not get paid," said Abraham Teran.

Gonzalez says if construction continues and parking spots are blocked off he'll have to close for good. His life savings are gone.

City officials tell us construction in this area will last nine more weeks.

In a statement the city tells us "we have conducted extensive outreach with businesses and residents around the construction zone. Businesses that believe they have been impacted by the project may file a claim with the Risk Management Department."