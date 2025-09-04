10News Wake Up Call: Deadly Miramar shooting; tariff impact on San Diego car prices and dealerships

Welcome to Thursday!

This morning, we have the latest on a deadly shooting near a Miramar business and the ongoing search for the gunman.

Also, some details have emerged in the SWAT standoff in Ramona that began with a welfare check and ended in a gruesome discovery.

Max Goldwasser has the microclimate forecasts to prepare you for your day, and we have other news you can use in the September 4 edition of your morning newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Sept. 4

The Streamline: Thursday, Sept. 4

TOP STORY:

A shooting outside a Miramar business on Wednesday left a man dead, and the suspected shooter is still at large, according to San Diego Police.

SDPD officials said the deadly shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of Production Avenue, near Ultra Cornhole.

Police said a man was reportedly shot while sitting in the front passenger of seat of a small white car parked outside of the business.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures at the scene before paramedics transported the victim to the hospital.

However, police said the victim -- described as a 57-year-old Hispanic male -- died after arrival.

KGTV

Police said witnesses saw the suspected shooter run northbound from the area following the gunfire. The suspected shooter was described as a white male in his 40s, wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts.

According to SDPD officials, “San Diego Police personnel searched the area and a nearby RV that was parked and possibly associated with the suspect. He was not located and is not in custody.”

As of early Thursday morning, the suspect in the incident was still on the loose.

Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and the possible relationship between the suspected shooter and the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The suspect in a SWAT standoff in Ramona was found dead early Wednesday evening, about nine hours after deputies arrived.

A caller asked for a welfare check on a man's well-being in the 1500 block of Royal Vista Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

After deputies were unable to make contact with the suspect believed to be at the address, crisis negotiators and special weapons and tactics personnel were called in.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the man through an open window. He did not respond, instead, the man retreated behind a closed door," sheriff's officials said.

Deputies then heard what sounded like the racking of a weapon, prompting them to retreat to a safer location and request backup.

Investigators determined that a firearm was discharged several times inside the home the night before after further assessing the area.

Nearby Hanson Elementary School in the 2500 block of Boundary Avenue was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to an online statement from the sheriff's office. Pupils and staff members were taken to Ramona Community Montessori School on Ramona Street, the agency advised.

Deputies and Escondido Police Department SWAT personnel entered the residence shortly before 6:30 p.m., where they discovered the man unresponsive inside a closed-door closet, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story by City News Service

CONSUMER:

It’s been several months since tariffs were announced and implemented, and the auto industry is beginning to see the effects on consumers.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel taks a look at how the tariffs are impacting San Diego car prices and dealerships:

Tariffs show modest early impact on car prices, some dealers see boost

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Holocaust exhibit in San Diego could be getting one of the rarest artifacts from World War II, and the curator believes adding this specific item to the collection could help the touring exhibit find a permanent home.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with details on the one-of-a-kind uniform on display:

Holocaust exhibit may add rare artifact

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: