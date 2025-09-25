10News Wake Up Call: San Diego marks 47 years since PSA Flight 182 tragedy

Good day to you, San Diego.

This morning, we look back at one of the deadliest plane crashes in U.S. history that happened on this day in 1978 -- the PSA Flight 182 crash that killed nearly 150 people in the air and on the ground in North Park.

Plus, we’re following through with the local effort to help a Gaza teen who received a prosthetic limb in San Diego and is now struggling to survive the war in his homeland.

Here's your Wake Up Call newsletter for Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Sept. 25 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Sept. 25

TOP STORY:

Thursday marks 47 years since Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 crashed in San Diego, killing 144 people and changing aviation history forever.

On Sept. 25, 1978, PSA Flight 182 collided with a Cessna 172 plane in the skies over North Park; the Boeing 727 crashed near Dwight and Nile streets, while the Cessna landed near the intersection of Polk Avenue and 32nd Street.

The tragedy left 144 people dead -- 135 on PSA Flight 182, two in the Cessna, and seven on the ground. Nearly two dozen homes in the North Park neighborhood were completely destroyed.

In 2024, a permanent memorial was established in North Park to honor the lives lost on the planes and on the ground.

The crash prompted major changes in air traffic safety, including critical technology updates to the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System.

Today, pilots use the TCAS to avoid collisions with other aircraft by relying on its alerts and avoidance maneuvers.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Dwight and Nile streets in North Park.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Less than two weeks since parents at four San Diego Unified K-8 schools received notice that the 6th-8th grade levels at those schools were going away, the district announced one of those schools would be saved.

WATCH — Reporter Max Goldwasser takes a look at parents’ fight to keep the higher grades in place at their schools:

SD Unified Superintendent saves one middle school, closes others

CONSUMER:

It's been almost six months since new auto industry tariffs took effect, impacting the prices of cars, parts, and repairs.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's John Matarese shows how many car owners are dealing with the rising costs of routine maintenance:

Vehicle owners try to navigate rising costs of routine maintenance

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Gaza teen who once received medical care in San Diego is struggling to survive as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Nineteen-year-old Ibrahim Khattab currently lives with nine family members in a partially bombed home in central Gaza.

In 2019, he was flown to San Diego after losing his leg in an Israeli air strike. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund helped fit him with a prosthetic.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the San Diego chapter's ongoing efforts to help the teen and his family survive the conflict:

Campaign to help Gaza teen treated in SD

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: