10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Nov. 28

There will be numerous events being held on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, including the 23rd annual Father Joe's Villages' Thanksgiving Day 5K and the 19th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kids Run in Oceanside.

Some of the other Turkey Day events happening around San Diego County:

If you completely forget to thaw your turkey until Thanksgiving, you'll still have options to get it ready for cooking.

The USDA says it is safe to cook a turkey from a frozen state, but it generally takes about 50% longer.

Tips on what to do if you neglected to thaw out the bird:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Customs and Border Protection officials announced the arrest in Chula Vista of a member of the MS-13 gang who is accused of entering the U.S. illegally.

The man initially claimed to be a Mexican citizen, but after he was taken into custody, Border Patrol agents later discovered he was from El Salvador.

CBP officials said agents learned the 32-year-old man is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha, a gang believed to have been founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s by immigrants fleeing a civil war in El Salvador.

TRAFFIC:

The Metropolitan Transit System's buses and trolleys are operating on its Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day.

Important notes from MTS:

-- there will be no service on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290 and Rural Routes 888, 891 and 894

-- Rural Route 892 will not operate on Thanksgiving

-- MTS Access subscription passengers needing service must call ahead of time to arrange transportation

-- holiday travelers can benefit from direct connections to the main airport through Route 992 next to the Santa Fe Depot, or the San Diego Airport Flyer from the Old Town Transit Center

More information:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at

San Diego International Airport Flight Status:

CONSUMER:

It's an annual debate: Should you shop Black Friday or Cyber Monday for the best deals?

It's tempting to grab a Black Friday markdown when you see them start to roll out in stores over the next few days. But keep in mind, you may find even better deals on Cyber Monday.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For the first time since the Jan. 22 floods, a Southcrest family is waking up in their own home.

The Menjivar family has spent the last nine months without a home, living in hotels and their garage after the flooding destroyed most of their belongings.

But despite the heartbreak, the family said they’re just thankful to be alive.

