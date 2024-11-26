Variety of events to be held Thanksgiving Day around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Looking for an escape from the Thanksgiving hustle and bustle? A variety of events on the holiday before you gobble will be available around San Diego County.

The sold out second annual Rady Children's Invitational college basketball tournament will begin at UC San Diego's LionTree Arena at noon with Purdue facing North Carolina State, followed by Brigham Young against Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday's games will be televised on FS1, with the third place and championship games Thursday on Fox.

Want to be a little more active? Turkey trots will get mashed potatoes off the couch throughout the county:

-- Balboa Park will play host to the Father Joe's Villages' 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day 5K at 7:30 a.m., preceded by a sunrise Catholic Mass in Plaza De Panama. After the race, the public can enjoy various post-race festivities at the Plaza de Panama, including live music, a beer garden and family-friendly activities such as pictures with Santa and other characters

-- Oceanside's 19th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk & Kids Run will begin at 6:45 a.m. The event will feature a costume contest, the largest teams competition, live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants

-- The Encinitas 2024 Turkey Trot will begin its 10-kilometer race at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8 a.m. Event will feature a costume contest and a children's race

-- Fleet Feet San Diego will host its seventh annual free Thanksgiving Day 5k and Fun Run at 8 a.m. The first 175 registrants will receive a limited edition 2024 Fleet Feet Thanksgiving Day 5k t-shirt. The informal run begins and ends at Fleet Feet's storefront

-- The 11th annual Turkey Trot presented by the Coronado Unit of the Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary will begin at Tidelands Park at 8 a.m.

Finally, when the cooking is done, the city of San Diego reminded chefs to be cautious when disposing of cooking grease, which can coat sewer pipes and cause blockages and spills.

"It's extremely important to keep fats, oils and grease out of your drain and sewer lines to protect not only your home, but the surrounding environment as well," said Juan Guerreiro, San Diego's director of the public utilities department. "We all can save ourselves from expensive plumbing repairs by disposing of these substances safely and properly."

Cooled cooking oil can be poured in non-recyclable containers and disposed of in the garbage. Wiping out pots and pans with paper towels can avoid clogs in the sink or dishwasher.

