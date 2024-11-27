MTS buses, trolleys to operate on reduced service on Thanksgiving Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Metropolitan Transit System has announced that buses and trolleys will operate on a reduced Thanksgiving holiday schedule on Thursday, while regular service will resume on Friday.

On Thursday, all trolley lines and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, MTS officials said. Also on Thursday:

-- there will be no service on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290 and Rural Routes 888, 891 and 894

-- Rural Route 892 will not operate on Thanksgiving

-- MTS Access subscription passengers needing service must call ahead of time to arrange transportation

-- holiday travelers can benefit from direct connections to the main airport through Route 992 next to the Santa Fe Depot, or the San Diego Airport Flyer from the Old Town Transit Center

MTS will also offer its Friends Ride Free on Thursday, where one guest of a fare-paying passenger may ride free.

All trolley lines on Friday will operate on a normal weekday schedule, along with urban and local bus routes.

MTS' Information and Trip Planning office and PRONTO Support Center are open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Transit Store and Customer Service offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. According to the MTS, all support services offices will be open on Friday.

