10News Wake Up Call: Wet weather continues; Ukrainian refugees in US face deportation

Thursday, March 6, 2025

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Business owners in City Heights have expressed frustration over a construction project on University Avenue that has been going on for years and has experienced delays.

The business owners said barricades and gates that are part of the project have blocked customers from reaching their doors, and their bottom lines are taking a huge hit from the lack of foot traffic.

The construction began in 2023 when the City of San Diego installed roundabouts, medians, and sidewalks on stretches of University Avenue. City officials said the project was meant to improve traffic and make parking easier when it was completed.

However, even after a promise in January 2025 from the city that construction would be wrapped up in March, the project is still going.

The City Heights Community Development Corporation said four businesses have closed since the construction started and more than 70 are feeling the impact.

On Thursday, the City Heights CDC is gathering for a morning news conference to announce plans to support the area businesses that are being affected by the ongoing construction project.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The Trump administration is planning to revoke the temporary legal status for about 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., according to a Reuters report.

On Thursday, the news publication reported the administration would begin the process of deporting the Ukrainians who fled the war by April.

The potential action would reverse the Biden administration’s effort to welcome Ukrainians under a temporary humanitarian program.

Read the full story: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-plans-revoke-legal-status-ukrainians-who-fled-us-sources-say-2025-03-06/

CONSUMER:

(AP) -- President Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers.

Worries persist that the newly launched trade war could crush domestic manufacturing.

The announcement comes after Trump spoke with leaders of the “big 3” automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis on Wednesday.

Asked if 30 days was enough for the auto sector to prepare for the new taxes, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump told them: “He told them that they should get on it, start investing, start moving, shift production here to the United States of America where they will pay no tariff.”

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/trump-announces-us-automakers-will-get-a-months-reprieve-from-tariffs-on-imports

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil, who has been covering the war in Ukraine for the past three years, spoke to a local political expert about the next steps following President Trump’s reference of a letter from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during his address to Congress.

