10News Wake Up Call: Trump's megabill nears House vote; July 4 travel heats up

TOP STORY:

A record number of Americans are expected to travel over the July 4 weekend, and San Diego will be one of the hottest destinations for holiday travelers.

At San Diego International Airport, officials are estimating around 80,000 people per day will arrive and depart the airport during the June 27-July 6 holiday period.

Airport officials said the busiest day will be Sunday, July 6, when many travelers are likely returning home from their trips.

AAA said they are expecting to see a 7.4% increase in travelers this Fourth of July compared to 2019.

Experts suggest travelers arrive at the airport early -- 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights -- during the busy periods.

For San Diegans choosing to stay in town for July 4, there are several events around the county to mark the holiday: https://www.10news.com/lifestyle/exploring-san-diego/list-july-4-events-across-san-diego-county-2025.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are ready to vote on President Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill early Thursday.

GOP leaders were up all night and the president himself worked to persuade skeptical holdouts to drop their opposition and deliver by their Fourth of July deadline.

The package — dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" by the president — would extend tax breaks that would otherwise expire at year's end. To help offset lost revenue, it cuts some $1.2 trillion in Medicaid health care and food stamps programs, and rolls back green energy investments.

Republican leadership spent much of the night and early morning persuading a handful of holdouts to support the Senate-approved tax cuts and spending bill. But now, House Speaker Mike Johnson appears to have the votes, and Democrats are standing in the way.

As the House wrapped up its debate over passing Trump’s agenda, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries used a tool known as the “magic minute” that allows leaders unlimited time to speak. He started his address just before 5 a.m. ET. And it’s still going.

“I’m going to take my time,” he said, before launching into a speech criticizing Republicans’ deference to Trump, reading through personal accounts of people concerned about losing their health care coverage, and recounting American history.

Eventually, Jeffries will end his speech, and Republicans will move to final passage of the bill.

UPDATES: https://www.10news.com/politics/congress/congress-on-the-verge-of-passing-trumps-big-beautiful-bill

Republicans poised to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

CONSUMER:

Grocery shoppers can save money by being flexible with their choices and taking advantage of loyalty programs and cash-back apps, according to store owners and marketing experts.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen shows how these programs and apps work:

How San Diegans save money at grocery stores through loyalty programs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A horrific crash that killed a man and snarled traffic in Chula Vista for more than 15 hours has now turned into a murder investigation.

Reporter Michael Chen obtained dashcam video from another car that captured the moments that led up the crash, which the California Highway Patrol is describing as intentional.

Watch Michael's report:

Rear camera shows moments before fatal crash on I-805 in Chula Vista

