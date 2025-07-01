LIST: July 4 events across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is celebrating the Fourth of July with celebrations across the county.
JULY 3
Oceanside Fireworks Show
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: SoCal Sports Complex (3300 El Corazon Dr., Oceanside)
Scripps Mesa Fireworks
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Wangenheim Middle School (9230 Gold Coast Dr., San Diego)
JULY 4
Escondido Cruisin' Grand (every Friday July 4-Sept. 26)
Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Grand Ave. & Escondido Blvd., Escondido
Rancho Bernardo Spirit of the Fourth
Time: 9 a.m.-end
Location: Webb Park (11666 Avena Place, San Diego)
Coronado 76th Annual Independence Day Parade
Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
Location: Orange Avenue, Coronado
Julian 4th of July Parade
Time: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: 2129 Main St., Julian
Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade
Time: 10 a.m.-end
Location: Scripps Ranch Blvd & Red Cedar Dr., San Diego
Poway Old Fashioned Fourth of July
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Old Poway Park (14134 Midland Rd., Poway)
Alpine Kiwanis 4th of July Parade
Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
Location: Crown Hills Community Association (1821 Victoria Park Terrace, Alpine)
University City 4th of July Parade
Time: Starts at 10:30 a.m.
Location: Standley Park (3585 Governor Dr., San Diego)
4th of July Veterans Park Ceremony
Time: Starts at 11 a.m.
Location: Veterans Park (14134 Midland Rd., Poway)
An Old Fashioned 4th of July
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Old Town State Historic Park (4002 Wallace St., San Diego)
Coronado Fourth of July Public Concert
Time: 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Location: Spreckels Park (601 Orange Ave., Coronado)
El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks
Time: 3 p.m.-end
Location: Kennedy Park (1675 E Madison Ave., El Cajon)
Ramona July 4th Family Picnic & Fireworks Show
Time: 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Location: Olive Peirce Middle School (1521 Hanson Ln., Ramona)
Escondido 60th Annual Independence Day Festival
Time: 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Location: Grape Day Park (321 N Broadway, Escondido)
Vista Independence Day Celebration
Time: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Location: Brengle Terrace Park (1200 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista)
Fourth of July Drone Spectacular
Time: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Kellogg Park (8277 Camino del Oro, La Jolla)
Chula Vista Fourth Fest
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (2800 Olympic Pkwy., Chula Vista)
Santee Salutes 4th of July
Time: 8 p.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Town Center Community Park East (550 Park Center Dr., Santee)
Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Downtown San Diego Bay (San Diego)
Coronado Fourth of July Fireworks
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Coronado Golf Course (2000 Visalia Row, Coronado)
Red, White & Boom San Marcos
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Bradley Park (1587 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos)
Imperial Beach Independence Day Fireworks
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Location: Imperial Beach Pier (10 Evergreen Dr., Imperial Beach)