Fourth of July activities for San Diego families on a budget

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As families across San Diego prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, many are looking for fun and inexpensive activities to enjoy without hosting a cookout.

For over two decades, Maria Felicia Kelly, a mother of three boys, has been at the helm of planning Fourth of July festivities for her family and is sharing her insights through her North County Moms blog and website.

“A lot of it hinges on tradition and what we've done in the past,” Keliy said, reflecting on her family's holiday celebrations. Fireworks are a significant part of the day, and Maria highlights several free fireworks displays taking place throughout San Diego County.

Bradley Park in San Marcos will kick off its fireworks show at 9 p.m., while Poway plans to dazzle residents with two fireworks displays starting at the same time over the Poway High School Stadium and the Poway Sportsplex.

Additionally, the San Diego County Fair will feature its Fireworks Spectacular, also beginning at 9 p.m. However, the highlight of the night will be the Big Bay Boom, touted as California's largest fireworks celebration.

“It is called the biggest fireworks celebration in California. So I think you're not going to miss out on anything if you make that your priority,” Kelly advised.

She also shared a tip for enjoying the fireworks show, encouraging families to make it a beach outing: “Go pitch a tent, hang out on the beach, you know, and from a lot of places, a lot of beach points, you can see fireworks.”

During the day, families can take advantage of free activities. The city of Coronado will host its 76th Annual Independence Day Parade, which typically draws large crowds and begins at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Scripps Ranch will celebrate its 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade at the same time.

For those wanting a nostalgic experience, Poway will hold its Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Old Poway Park, featuring free children's crafts, games, and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For families preferring a low-key celebration at home, Kelly suggests dressing in red, white, or blue and decorating the house to evoke the holiday spirit. She encourages parents to have art supplies on hand, saying, “Have the crafts that are available, coloring pencils, uh, crayons, markers, and just have those celebratory little pieces that help like really explain and celebrate the holiday offer for the younger kids.”

“You make it what you need to make it, um, and have fun,” Kelly said, emphasizing that the holiday is about enjoying time with loved ones, regardless of how it is celebrated.

