10News Wake Up Call: Comic-Con 2025 begins; new tool to aid in job searches

Today is the official start of one of the most anticipated events in San Diego: Comic-Con! The annual pop culture extravaganza began last night with Preview Night, but the real fun kicks off Thursday morning in downtown San Diego with Day 1 of the Con.

If you're heading down to the Convention Center today, meteorologist Megan Parry brings you her microclimate forecasts to get you ready for your trip.

Plus, consumer reporter Marie Coronel has the details on a new tool for job seekers to help ease the stress of their job search.

TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans — many in costumes — will descend Thursday on Comic-Con International, the four day pop culture spectacle that will feature updates on the new “Predator” movie, “Alien” series and a special appearance by George Lucas.

Just don't expect major news about the future of Marvel's movie slate or what's next for the hit relaunch of DC's high-flying “Superman” franchise. Both studios are sitting out Comic-Con 2025, as far as their film slates go.

An estimated 135,000 people will attend the convention, which will greet Lucas on Sunday for his first Comic-Con appearance. The “Star Wars” creator will discuss his new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art that will open next year in Los Angeles.

Fans of the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises will have plenty to cheer. Elle Fanning, star of “Predator: Badlands,” will discuss the film at Comic-Con's massive Hall H this week. FX will also bring the stars and creators of “Alien: Earth,” a series that will unleash the Xenomorph species on Earth next month.

“Alien: Earth” will be one of the projects that brings a massive interactive experience to San Diego, with a replica of spacecraft from the series. The attraction will feature what's described as a terrifying mission at night.

Marvel may not be presenting new movies, but it will have a “Fantastic Four: First Steps” attraction near the convention, a tie-in to Friday's release of the latest attempt to successfully launch its “first family” in theaters.

Thousands of fans got a sneak peek at the convention's 460,000-square-foot exhibitor section, which features exclusive merchandise, comic book art and exhibits from brands like Star Wars, Lego, Nickelodeon, Paramount and more.

Story by The Associated Press

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

On Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche – a former attorney for President Trump – is expected to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child trafficking in a federal prison in Florida, could reportedly discuss potential accomplices in Epstein’s international sex ring.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday voted to subpoena Maxwell to have her testify under oath as part of an investigation into how Epstein evaded accountability for decades.

Meanwhile, a House Oversight subcommittee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice to release files related to its investigation into Epstein.

CONSUMER:

Job hunters have a new tool at their disposal as they search for employment.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how the online platform Bandana works and how it can help you land that next job:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

It was a tearful reunion for Andry Jose Hernandez Romero as met with his parents in Venezuela after having been deported from San Diego to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

In a Team 10 report in April, attorneys said the makeup artist was wrongfully deported after he was mistaken as a gang member.

WATCH — Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through on the events that led to Romero’s release:

