No badge needed: Offsites for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s time for Comic-Con 2025, and that means all the sights, sounds and entertainment will be returning to downtown San Diego.

Even if you don't have a badge, there are plenty of offsites to experience with no badge required.

You can scroll through the list below to see some of this year’s offsites, according to the SDCC Unofficial Blog:

King of the Hill - Hank Hill's Backyard:

Fans of King of the Hill can celebrate the upcoming return of the series with a Texas cookout.

The backyard party includes an Alamo Pong Championship, Cowboy Boot Toss, and you can hang out with large-scale 2D cutouts of King of the Hill characters. Over at the Mega Lo Mart, you'll be able to create your own trucker hat with special patches from the show.

If you've built up an appetite from all the fun and games, you can refuel with some Texas-inspired BBQ bites, slow-cooked carefully on a propane smoker tricked out with propane accessories.

The event takes place Thursday, July 24, through Sunday, July 27, behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Abbott Elementary Block Party:

ABC is bringing Abbott Elementary back to Comic-Con with "A Very Abbott Block Party."

There will be a sky-high Ferris wheel, authentic Philly water ice and exclusive premiums from the school's "Lost and Found."

It's open Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27. On Thursday and Friday, this experience is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It closes earlier on Saturday and Sunday: 5: 30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. The Block Party will be set up at the 5th Avenue Landing: 600 Convention Way.

Comic-Con Interactive Zone at Petco Park 2025

Fun activations and food trucks return to the Lexus Premier Lot, directly across from the Padres' home. Admission is free, and visitors can enjoy the following:



Arc System Works: Play demos of this company's latest and upcoming games, including HUNTER x HUNTER NEN x IMPACT, Double Dragon Revive and Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons!

Play demos of this company's latest and upcoming games, including HUNTER x HUNTER NEN x IMPACT, Double Dragon Revive and Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons! Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: Last Airbender fans can embrace the world's biggest trading card game as this activation includes a photo op with the iconic cabbage cart, a special Katara promo card and a giveaway tote bag with a special recipe card inside.

Last Airbender fans can embrace the world's biggest trading card game as this activation includes a photo op with the iconic cabbage cart, a special Katara promo card and a giveaway tote bag with a special recipe card inside. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck: It's a special year for Hello Kitty: Not only is it the 10th anniversary of the truck, but 2025 marks her 50th anniversary as the icon for Sanrio! Fans can get new merch, incluidng keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, blankets, sweatshirts, and more. Some of the sweet treats include special edition cookies, 5-piece macaron sets and madeleines.

FX Alien: Earth "The Wreckage"

FX is making its presence felt once again at Comic-Con. This time, the invasion of the Hilton Bayfront lawn comes in a chilling form: The Wreckage.

This immersive, in-world experience will drop fans into the mysterious remains of the USCSS Maginot. Attendees can explore the wreckage site, getting up close and personal to one-of-a-kind alien specimens. After dark, it's code red! The experience turns into a "pulse-pounding encounter" meant only for the most courageous convention-goers.



Thursday, July 24

The Wreckage: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 25

The Wreckage: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

The Wreckage: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

The Wreckage: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



PAC-MAN Cafe:

Retro gaming fans can celebrate 45 years of fun at the pop-up PAC-MAN Cafe.

Highlights include PAC-MAN-themed food, merchandise, and plenty of old-school PAC-MAN arcade machines.

The cafe, located at 323 Seventh Ave., is open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until August 3.

Paramount+'s The Lodge:

Paramount+'s The Lodge returns this year with more interactive experiences.

Fans of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have a chance to experience the holodeck, and uncover the dark twists of Dexter: Resurrection.

There are also experiences for fans of Mission Impossible and CBS Sports.

The Lodge is open Wednesday, July 23, through Sunday, July 27. This offsite experience transforms the Happy Does Bar, located at 340 Fifth Ave.

Voodoo Ranger Pirate Ship

Another notable fixture along the Embarcadero, the Voodoo Ranger Pirate Ship drops its anchor in the bay for the fourth year in a row. From Thursday to Sunday, the Punk Pirate Shipwreck Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., letting convention-goers embrace their inner pirate.

The ship has a lively crew, bringing music, games and live entertainment to visitors. In case the name hasn't made that clear, the main treasure on board is beer, specifically the Voodoo Ranger IPA.

Raise a glass, or walk the plank!

Lila & Stitch Shaved Ice Truck

Special sweet treats have been a constant fixture during the Comic-Con experience over the years, and a Hawaiian twist is making its way to the lawn behind the Omni Hotel. The live-action Lilo & Stitch reboot will be slinging shaved ice to passerbys craving relief from the heat.

This setup will also offer island-inspired photo ops and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, until Sunday, when it closes at 2 p.m.

If you need help finding your way around, @SDCCMapper on X has created the following interactive map: