10News Wake Up Call: Another day of scorching heat across county; workers rescued after tunnel collapse

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, July 10, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Heat warnings and advisories remained in effect for much of San Diego County Thursday, with high temperatures once again in the forecast for the region.

A Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service early Thursday morning for San Diego County’s inland areas and mountains is slated to run until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Extreme Heat Warning for the county’s desert communities is set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday. The warning was put into effect on early Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the county's inland areas and mountains are expected to reach at least 90 degrees, with a chance for some parts to potentially hit 100 degrees.

San Diego County's deserts on Thursday will experience "dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 115 to 120 expected."

Due to the heat, some county hiking trails and recreation areas will be closed Thursday.

Among the closures are the Three Sisters Falls, San Diego River Gorge, and Cedar Creek Falls areas in the Cleveland National Forest.

ABC 10News learned anyone in those closed areas could face fines.

The closures are expected to be lifted on Friday.

With another day of scorching heat, health officials are reminding the public to take the necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, seeking out shade/air-conditioned places, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Pets should also be kept in shady areas and given ample water. In addition, the public is reminded to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for even a minute, as the interior of vehicles can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



City & County Cool Zones: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/cool-zones-around-city-and-san-diego-county

Latest Weather Alerts & Advisories: https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts

Staying cool without an air conditioner: https://www.10news.com/weather/how-to-stay-cool-in-a-heat-wave-even-without-air-conditioning

Differences between heat stroke & heat exhaustion: https://www.10news.com/heat-exhaustion-vs-heat-stroke-know-the-signs-and-how-to-treat-them

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KABC via CNN Newsource Workers escaping tunnel

Thirty-one workers are alive after they escaped a tunnel collapse in the Los Angeles area Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in Wilmington, located about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

At the time, the workers were about six miles into the tunnel and approximately 400 feet underground when a portion of the tunnel came down and left them trapped.

Over 100 emergency crew members responded to help free the workers, and the effort was successful as all of the workers safely made it out of the tunnel.

Authorities said the industrial tunnel was being built for a wastewater management project.

Only minor injuries were reported.

According to authorities, the tunnel project is on hold until the cause of the collapse is determined, and the site is considered safe for workers.

CONSUMER:

A library card can get you much more than books these days. In San Diego County, that small piece of plastic can bring more time outdoors and help you save money.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen shows just how much access your San Diego Public Library card can unlock:

Your San Diego Public Library card can unlock free access to attractions

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Many San Diego military veterans are expressing concerns about the impact federal cutbacks will have on their medical care.

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to reduce staff by 30,000 by the end of the fiscal year — a lower number than what the department originally announced in March.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen follows through to explain why local veterans are still disappointed:

VA cutbacks worry veterans about potential impact on medical care

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: