San Diego veterans say federal VA cutbacks would be "disrespectful"

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego veterans were frustrated to hear the Trump administration's proposed cutbacks could soon impact them.

"We served our country, we served our nation, and we should be taken care of," said Wendy Calderon, the VFW District 1 Commander.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs announced his plan Wednesday to layoff more than 70,000 VA workers this summer. The department is central to providing benefits to retired service members. This spans health care, education, disabilities, and funeral expenses.

"I just think the committee needs to come together again and realize the impact they're going to have on the people they fire and people like me," Calderon said.

Wendy Calderon served in the Navy for 20 years and relies on the VA for medical services. She needs treatment for ptsd and lupus but says it sometimes takes two months to schedule an appointment and up to a year for the VA to process medical paperwork. She's worried the situation will only get worse if the Trump administration cuts back on staffing.

"Less people, less appointments, less paperwork processed," Calderon said.

Secretary Doug Collins says these layoffs will not cut back on health care or benefits to veterans. But Livier Lazaro, the Commander for VFW 7420 Don Diego, doesn't believe it.

"It just doesn't make sense. If you fire everybody from a job, you're not going to have the same quality of care," Lazaro said.

Lazaro is in Washington D.C. with more than 1,000 VFW representatives lobbying for Veterans' benefits on the congressional floor.

"I get angry," Lazaro said. "Because sometimes hearing people that never put on the uniform trying to tell you what you need and how much you need of stuff is disrespectful."

The administration emphasized that these cuts will improve efficiency and health care services.