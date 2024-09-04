Cool zones around city and San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As a heat wave impacts the area, both the City of San Diego and San Diego County have opened cool zones for the public.

The city says the following cool zones will be open when the temperature outside hits 85 degrees:



All San Diego Public Library locations during open hours

Azalea Recreation Center, 2596 Violet St.

Balboa Park Activity Center, 2145 Park Blvd.

Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Rd.

Kearny Mesa Recreation Center, 3170 Armstrong St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive

Montgomery Waller Recreation Center, 3020 Coronado Ave.

Mountain View Community Center, 641 S. Boundary St.

Nobel Recreation Center, 8810 Judicial Drive

Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

Ranch Bernardo-Glassman Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

San Carlos Recreation Center, 6445 Lake Badin Ave.

Follow this link for the city's full list. The county has an extensive list of cool zones, especially for the mountain and desert areas, here.