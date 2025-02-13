10News Wake Up Call: Jet crash investigation continues; San Diego County braces for storm

San Diego is waking up this Thursday to some rain and wind, but the brunt of a strong storm is set to hit the region later in the day, bringing plenty of rainfall that is expected to impact our roadways and create potential flooding threats in some areas.

Also, more information and witness accounts are coming out after Wednesday's shocking military jet fighter crash in the waters off Shelter Island.

We have the latest microclimate forecasts and other big stories in the Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES:

Winter storm arrives

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spell of rainy, blustery weather is rolling into the San Diego area Thursday as an incoming winter storm gains strength, according to meteorologists.

Rain, fog and windy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the valleys will be in the low 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for the San Diego County mountain and desert areas, including Julian, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Pine Valley. Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph are expected.

A flood watch is in effect until Thursday along the San Diego County coast, including San Diego, Carlsbad, Poway and Chula Vista. Heavy rainfall from 0.3 inches to a half-inch per hour is in the forecast until Friday for the coastal areas and valleys. In the mountains, rainfall is expected to be between a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour with up to 1 inch per hour possible.

Toward the end of the stormy period, the local snow level should drop to 6,000 to 6,500 feet, which could result in some dustings of frozen flakes on the county's highest peaks, forecasters said.

To prepare for the spate of inclement conditions, the City of San Diego is monitoring 46,000 storm drains and will preemptively close flood-prone Mission Valley roads if deemed necessary, officials said.

Residents can report storm-related problems, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. People experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911, officials noted.

Sandbags are available to San Diegans in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. The empty sacks -- sand is not provided -- are limited to 10 per household or business.

Find sandbag locations near you: https://tinyurl.com/yuvnm34z

Due to the incoming storm, the City of San Diego is opening its Inclement Weather Shelters for anyone needing a dry place to stay.

The shelters are available on a per-night basis and are first come, first serve.



Living Water Church of the Nazarene on 1550 Market St. (accepting 28 people)

Joan Kroc Center on 1501 Imperial Ave. (accepting up to 61 people; additional 11 beds for families with children and single women)

Paul Mirabile Center on 1501 Imperial Ave. (accepting 62 people)

More information is available at https://www.sandiego.gov/homelessness-strategies-and-solutions/services/inclement-weather-shelter-program

Details on San Diego County's Inclement Weather Program: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/ending-homelessness/iwp.html

San Diego Gas & Electric, for its part, has been preparing for the stormy weather by increasing the number of crews available in case of downed power lines, according to SDG&E public affairs.

Drier and warmer conditions are due to kick in over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Latest on military jet crash

(AP) — Authorities say two crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it crashed off the coast of San Diego and were rescued by a fishing boat.

A Coast Guard official says the two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were picked up by the fishing vessel and then transferred to a Customs and Border Protection craft.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says they were brought to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.

RELATED COVERAGE :



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Amazon Prime big rigs were involved in two separate crashes on San Diego County freeways early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley area, the California Highway Patrol reported an Amazon big rig jackknifed after sliding on the northbound Interstate 15 lanes near Interstate 8, hitting the center divider, and then crashing into a tree on the right shoulder.

KGTV

The wreck left the driver trapped in the truck; emergency crews took over 30 minutes to pull the driver out.

It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

At around 3:09 a.m., the CHP and emergency crews responded to an Amazon big rig that jackknifed and crashed into the center divider on northbound Interstate 805, just before state Route 54, in the Chula Vista area.

KGTV

The truck blocked at least two lanes and spilled oil on the roadway, leading to a response from a hazardous materials team.

There was no immediate word on injuries in the South Bay crash.

CONSUMER:

(AP) -- President Trump could soon sign an order to require that U.S. tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries.

It’s a bet that his economic ideas can eventually deliver meaningful results for voters, even if by Trump’s own admission the import taxes could involve some financial pain in the form of inflation and economic disruptions.

For all of Trump’s talk, the impact will likely depend on the details of the tariffs and how other nations respond.

The tariffs could set off retaliatory measures that could roil growth around the globe and reset where the United States stands with allies and rivals alike.

Read more: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/trump-places-25-tariffs-on-steel-and-aluminum-imports-to-the-us

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Mission Valley flower shop still recovering from the January 2024 floods is preparing for not only its busiest day of the year, but for incoming heavy rain.

ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill visits Native Poppy again to find out how they’re getting ready for a storm while still fulfilling Valentine’s Day orders.

