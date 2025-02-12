Military fighter jet crashes into San Diego Bay off Point Loma coast

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:



SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two pilots were rescued after a fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Bay in the area of 1401 Shelter Island Drive Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that the aircraft was an E/A-18 G Growler. The spokesperson said the aircrew safely ejected, and they were taken out of the water. The U.S. Coast Guard says they were rescued by a fishing boat after they were only in the water for a minute.

The pilots were then transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations small boat on the scene, per the Coast Guard.

An ABC 10News crew was at the scene reporting on another story when they saw the immediate aftermath of the crash a little before 10:30 a.m.

Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros/18th Wing Public Affairs A U.S. Navy E/A-18 G Growler aircraft with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 based out of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan descends after being refueled, April 2, 2021 during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner.

Naval Air Station North Island sits directly east of where our reporting team was at the time of the crash.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department initially responded to the scene, but they were called off as federal emergency responders pulled the pilots out of the water. That included the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Harbor PD.

Both pilots were taken to UC San Diego Health. An ABC 10News reporter saw the pilots as they were taken into the hospital.

The extent of the pilots' injuries is unclear at this point; however, they were in stable condition.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned multiple reporters to this story, and our team of journalists is working to gather the latest details.