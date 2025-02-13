Fishing boat helps rescue pilots after jet crashes into San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local boat company out on a private charter is being credited for their quick thinking after a Navy jet crashed into the San Diego Bay Wednesday morning.

The captain of the boat saw the pilots ejecting from the plane and rushed to help get them out of the water.

Premier is the name of the boat involved in the rescue, owned by H&M Landing. The company's general manager, Frank Ursitti, tells ABC 10News that the boat captain and its crew got the two Navy pilots out within minutes of hitting the water.

"Looked out, saw parachutes, and immediately had done a 180 of the boat and started turning back towards the pilot," says Ursitti about the captain's actions.

Ursitti says he's incredibly proud of his crew and their quick thinking. He says the crew trains for emergencies, including survival at sea.

"The crew suited up got ready to go, boarding ladder was deployed, and those guys were on the boat- they were not on the water but a matter of minutes," says Ursitti.

The Premier was out on the water for a private charter for a company from out of town doing a team-building experience. Twelve people from the company were onboard, plus the four crew members.

"Very fortunate and very proud of our crew onboard the premier for their heroic actions and swift response," says Ursitti.

The general manager says the two navy pilots thanked the crew for the rescue but otherwise maintained their composure while they were transferred to a CBP boat and then to the hospital for evaluation.

"One thing that we do know is that two of our nation's finest are safe and sound; this could have ended entirely differently; we’re just very proud of them and our pilots," says Ursitti about the crash and rescue.