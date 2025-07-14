10News Wake Up Call: Chula Vista trash pickup delays continue; more flooding in Texas delays searches

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

As garbage piles up across Chula Vista, Mayor John McCann is calling for a special City Council meeting on Monday to discuss how the city should deal with the labor stoppage involving workers with the city’s only trash company.

For the past week, workers for Republic Services in Boston have been on strike for better pay and benefits.

In several cities across the U.S., including locations in the South Bay, thousands of Republic Services workers are showing support for the striking Boston employees by walking off the job.

As a result, trash has not been picked up in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa over several days, and it remains unknown when the work stoppage will end.

In Monday’s emergency council meeting, McCann and the council will work to determine the best solutions to quickly pick up the mounting trash in neighborhoods.

McCann said Republic Services has support teams that are going to help with trash pickup. The company is also bringing in employees from Arizona and Imperial County to assist with garbage collection.

Additionally, the mayor encouraged residents to leave bins out and said residents with questions or concerns could contact his office, jmccann@chulavistaca.gov or 619-691-5044.

Contract negotiations in Boston are expected to restart on Tuesday.

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Emergency crews temporarily suspended their search for victims of catastrophic flooding in central Texas.

The halt comes with new warnings that additional rain would again cause waterways to surge.

The search and recovery efforts were paused most of Sunday as thunderstorms with heavy rainfall swept through the area.

Ingram Fire Department officials had ordered search crews to immediately evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County.

Late Sunday afternoon, rescue efforts in western Kerr County were allowed to resume.

Search-and-rescue teams have been looking for missing victims of the July 4 weekend flooding that killed at least 132 people and left more than 170 missing.

Starting this month, individuals who are delinquent on their federal student loans will encounter more stringent repercussions, including potential wage garnishment and interruptions to federal benefits.

A newly released audit into work done by a Kentucky-based contractor hired to place victims in temporary housing following historic flooding in Jan. 2024 has found more than $2 million in questionable charges submitted to San Diego County.

