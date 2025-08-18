10News Wake Up Call: La Mesa responds to Spring St. crashes; another tool to find affordable child care

Good morning, San Diego ... it's Monday 😐

Today is a big day at the White House as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a host of European leaders face President Trump in a high-stakes meeting to possibly end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also, we’re following through on the City of La Mesa’s efforts to fix a dangerous stretch of road months after a driver slammed into a family’s home and RV while they slept.

We’ve also got the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest weather forecast to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in this edition of your morning newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

TOP STORY:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is bringing with him to the White House an extraordinary cadre of European leaders to show U.S. President Donald Trump a united front against Russia.

The European political heavy-hitters were left out of Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday and are looking to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow.

By arriving as a group on Monday, they hope to avoid any debacles like Zelenskyy’s February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump chastised him for not showing enough gratitude for American military aid.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/the-president/zelenskyy-european-leaders-to-meet-with-trump-for-talks-on-ending-ukraine-war

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Erin pelted parts of the Caribbean and was forecast to create dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast this week.

It reintensified to a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds and early Monday had edged closer to the Southeast Bahamas.

Additional strengthening was forecast for Monday followed by gradual weakening, but Erin was expected to remain a large, major hurricane into midweek.

Hurricane-force winds extended up to 60 miles and tropical-storm-force winds up to 230 miles.

Erin will impact coastal areas even though it isn’t forecast to make a direct landfall.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/weather/stronger-bigger-hurricane-erin-forecast-to-create-dangerous-surf-along-us-coast

CONSUMER:

For many families, the struggle to find affordable child care solutions is becoming increasingly challenging.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel follows through with a growing service aimed at solving struggling families’ needs:

Families find cost-effective child care option with growing service

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Four months after a car crashed into a home and RV in La Mesa, the city is set to add new safety improvements to a stretch of Spring Street that has long been a concern for the community.

For the Villareal family, things are starting to get back to normal at their house. They have had to deal with weeks of clean-up and construction, and family members said they were finally able to get their RV and other vehicles back.

In the early morning hours of April 24, a car veered from Spring Street and slammed into the Villareals’ home and RV.

It was the second crash ABC 10News has covered on the same stretch of Spring Street since 2022.

A city report published in January 2024 outlined street safety across La Mesa, and it found the stretch of Spring Street -- from Palm Avenue to Lemon Avenue -- was one of the most dangerous roads in the city due to the frequency and severity of crashes.

However, the report did not go into detail about the number of crashes and how severe they were.

Reporter Adam Campos spoke to La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian about the report, and she said she did not know about the report beforehand but was not surprised Spring Street was named one of the most dangerous.

Following the April crash, the city replaced the fence and added temporary K-rails. The city also hired a consulting firm to see what safety improvements could be made.

The report was recently finalized with a few recommendations that the city said they will plan to adopt, including restriping the road to make it thinner and adding signs to warn drivers about the curve.

Still, the Villareals feel the city’s measures are not enough.

While the city declined multiple requests for an interview on the findings and residential concerns, they released a statement that described what they have done since that crash and the changes they are planning to make.

The city added it will “continue evaluating and pursuing additional safety measures to help protect residents.”

Watch Adam Campos' report:

La Mesa puts new safety measures in place on Spring Street after recent crash

