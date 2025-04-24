Car slams into parked RV in La Mesa, driver missing

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver crashed their car into a parked motorhome in La Mesa early Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

At around 12:30 a.m., La Mesa Police and Heartland Fire crews were called to the 8300 block of Pasadena Avenue due to a reported vehicle into a structure.

Police officers arrived to find a white sedan inside an RV; officers believe the car veered off nearby Spring Street, struck the roof of a home and then ended up in the motorhome. The damaged car’s airbags deployed, and officers found blood inside the vehicle.

Fire crews did not locate anyone trapped in the wreckage, and police -- with help from the ASTREA helicopter – searched for the driver but they were nowhere to be found.

Police ended their search for the driver after about 30 minutes.

A tow truck arrived to remove the car from the RV; no injuries were reported in the home or the RV.