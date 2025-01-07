10News Wake Up Call: Latest on Padres lawsuit, Santa Ana winds imminent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The ABC 10News team is tracking Santa Ana wind conditions, an overnight police chase and a change in consumer credit reports in the latest edition of the 10News Wake Up Call.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

An ownership dispute is now the top headline of the Padres' offseason.

Sheel Seidler, the widow of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, filed a complaint against Matthew and Robert Seidler in an effort to become the team's control person.

In the lawsuit, Sheel Seidler claims her brothers-in-law have breached their fiduciary duties and committed fraud, alleging that the two sold trust assets to themselves "at far-below-market prices" and misrepresented the trust's financial situation as an excuse.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sheel Seidler wrote, “Earlier [Monday], I filed a complaint against Matthew Seidler and Robert Seidler to protect my family and to continue to carry out Peter’s legacy.”

“Peter made clear that the Seidler Trust, and their assets, were to exist for Sheel’s sole benefit during her lifetime,” the lawsuit states. But, according to the complaint, Robert and Matthew have schemed to take the Estate and the Seidler Trust’s assets for themselves.

Among those assets are the controlling ownership stake in the Padres and an interest in the Seidler Kutsenda Management Company, Peter’s multi-billion-dollar private equity firm.

Watch 10News reporter Max Goldwasser's report on the ownership dispute:

Sheel Seidler suing for control of the Padres

You can read the full 97-page lawsuit below:

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The San Diego Police Department says officers arrested two men after an overnight chase that ended in Normal Heights. SDPD said they assisted San Diego State University police with the pursuit.

During the chase, the two suspects tried to ditch the truck they were driving, which had a motorcycle strapped in the truck bed, right near Adam Elementary School.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker caught the exact moment the two men were caught and arrested.

As of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, it's unclear when and where the pursuit first started or why police were trying to pull over the truck.

Once our newsroom gets an update from investigators, we'll share that new information.

Watch the video our Breaking News Tracker gathered:

2 men arrested after police chase ends in Normal Heights

CONSUMER:

(SCRIPPS NEWS)— The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced on Tuesday that it has finalized a rule that will remove medical debt from consumer credit reports.

The CFPB said debt reporting agencies will no longer be allowed to include medical debt on consumer reports that are used on credit checks. Debt collectors will also be prohibited from using the credit reporting system as leverage to pressure consumers into paying questionable debts.

The White House touted the announcement by saying medical debt won't be an extra burden on Americans needing credit for home mortgages, car loans and small business loans.

Read the full story for more in-depth statistics about medical debt in America.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Frustrations are rising after several incidents appearing to target an LGBT group in Scripps Ranch — again.

Two days after Christmas: Outside the home of Brittany Fuller, her rainbow-painted pride fence and display were pelted with about a dozen eggs.

ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen first reported on vandals targeting Fuller's display when she installed it in 2022: Vandals had thrown paint and spray-painted the fence. Fuller leads the Scripps Ranch Pride Council.

She says there have now been more than 15 incidents of vandalism targeting her group.

See Chen's full report below as ABC 10News continues to follow through on this story:

Vandals target Scripps Ranch LGBT group, display

