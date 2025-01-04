Vandals target Scripps Ranch LGBT group, display

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Frustrations are rising after several incidents appearing to target an LGBT group in Scripps Ranch—again.

This was the scene two days after Christmas: Outside the home of Brittany Fuller, her rainbow-painted pride fence and display, pelted with about a dozen eggs.

A large, inflatable Pride Christmas tree was deflated. It had been sliced right near the top.

“This isn't just eggs at a fence, eggs at a house. It’s hate,” said Fuller.

I first met Fuller, who leads the Scripps Ranch Pride Council, back in 2022, after vandals threw paint, and spray-painted on her newly installed Pride fence.

Since then, the incidents have continued, now more than 15 and counting.

In 2023, Pride flags put up along Pomerado Road by the Pride council were vandalized. Some were bent, others snapped.

It's unclear how many and which incidents are linked. Police have said they're investigating them as possible hate crimes.

“Just sadness that the ignorance is still so visible,”’ said Fuller.

This past Monday, there were more incidents a block from the Pride fence, the home of another member of the Pride council was also egged. She was the only person in the neighborhood whose home was targeted.

Hours later, and blocks away, Stacy, another member of the Pride council, says someone banged on her front door, before her home was hit with water balloons.

Afterward and prior to the incident, Stacy received harassing phone calls.

“I know where you live. I know who you are,” said Stacy. “It’s definitely more hate, a different level of hate. It's a complete violation.”

“This is hate at human beings, and who they are, and what represents them, and it’s uncalled for,” said Fuller.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.