10News Wake Up Call: Heat advisory across county, massive development proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A heat advisory goes into effect for most of the county today. Meteorologist Megan Parry breaks down temperatures across our microclimates, including when the heat is expected to peak this week.

Beyond the heat, we have new details about the massive “Pangaea” development coming to Chula Vista’s Bayfront, as leaders in the South Bay seek public comment on the potential project. Plus, an Economics professor explains why consumers feel so stressed as prices continue to rise at the grocery store.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Heat advisories and warnings are going into effect across San Diego County starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to reach dangerous levels. The advisory is expected to last until 8 p.m. Friday.

Meteorologist Megan Parry says our inland areas will see temperatures in the mid-90s, while mountain communities will see similar temperatures. Peak temperatures in the deserts today can range from 113 to 115 degrees. Although the heat advisories are being issued today, Parry says we can expect Thursday to be the hottest day this week.

The heat comes just days after a hiker had to be rescued after collapsing from heat exhaustion on a trail in Rancho Peñasquitos. The temperature that day reached 80 degrees, demonstrating how quickly heat can become dangerous, especially for those spending time outdoors.

According to the latest San Diego County data, emergency medical services received more than 300 calls for heat-related illnesses in 2023.

The county has closed three parks this month in Lakeside, Valley Center and Ramona, where temperatures can reach extreme levels.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The National City Fire Department says a fire broke out in the backyard of a home Tuesday night, engulfing three motor homes and two garage buildings in the process. Firefighters received a call from a police officer about the fire in the 1000 block of East 5th St. around 11 p.m.

Both NCFD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded and managed to get control of the fire and knock it down within 30 minutes of arriving.

The home itself had minimal damage to some windows and blistered paint due to the fire, and the residents were able to go back inside, per NCFD. No injuries were reported for either the fire departments or the residents.

NCFD says the fire is under investigation. A cause was not clear as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Below you'll find an approximate location of the fire:

CONSUMER

A new AP poll shows that a large number of Americans experience stress when it comes to grocery prices.

That's because of continued price increases and the potential impacts of the tariffs implemented by the White House.

"Generally, it's stressful. I mean, it's a daily concern, you know, shopping most days,” shopper Brian Kendrick said.

"It feels like every year that's gone by, it's gotten more and more challenging,” Adrian Bake-Kang, another shopper, said. "I got the chicken legs instead of the chicken breast today because it's $2.50 a pound as opposed to $6 a pound."

If you're a family of four with two kids between nine and 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s moderate plan data shows your monthly grocery cost is a little more than $1,300.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The transformation of the Chula Vista Bayfront is taking another step forward with the unveiling of more details about the massive "Pangaea" development planned for the area.

Mayor Jon McCann revealed plans for the 124-acre hotel, retail and sports entertainment district that will continue the area's ongoing redevelopment.

The ambitious project includes a 50,000-seat stadium, three hotels, a tennis center, a water polo academy, two golf courses, an IMAX theater and 300,000 square feet of shopping space.

"We want to make sure that the community understands and has input on the project so as the project goes ahead and evolves, we make sure that we're giving the citizens the proper input and design it to make sure that we have great public access on our bayfront," McCann said.

The Port has approved entering a six-month negotiation agreement with the McGary Group, the developer for the project. During this period, the city is actively seeking community feedback.

Pangaea would represent Phase Two of the Bayfront redevelopment. This spring, the new Gaylord Pacific Hotel opened, marking the completion of Phase One.

The Gaylord is the crown jewel of the Chula Vista Bayfront's Master Plan, which the city has been working on for decades. It started revising the master plan in 2003, but it wasn't until 2012 that the California Coastal Commission approved the new master plan, thus allowing for massive developments like the Gaylord and Pangaea to come to fruition.

In 2018, the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista approved the agreement with Gaylord.

Considering Pangaea is very much in its preliminary stages, the city is seeking feedback at its upcoming council meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Follow this link for more information about that meeting and how you can make your voice heard.

