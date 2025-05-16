Gaylord Pacific Resort features 12 Chula Vista waterfront dining options

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gaylord Pacific Resort features 12 dining options on the Chula Vista waterfront. The newly opened resort has options from fine dining with a West Coast flair to fast-casual cuisine, and other unique moments to pay homage to the local San Diego food and beverage scene.

The operations will be overseen by Executive Chef Jakob Esko. Chef Esko will oversee menu creation, maintain innovative banquet offerings for groups of all sizes, and elevate the property’s overall guest experience, establishing the resort as an epicurean destination sure to captivate and inspire travelers and locals alike.



Old Hickory Steakhouse offers refined Surf & Turf, where premium flavors and locally inspired cuisine come together in a sophisticated yet relaxed setting. Guests can enjoy menu offerings like a Seafood Tower offering baja prawn, jonah and snow crab, oysters, bay scallop ceviche, and tuna crudo, a number of premium steak options, vegetarian entrees like grilled maitake mushroom, and more. Old Hickory will also have an impressive in-house dry-aging program.

offers refined Surf & Turf, where premium flavors and locally inspired cuisine come together in a sophisticated yet relaxed setting. Guests can enjoy menu offerings like a Seafood Tower offering baja prawn, jonah and snow crab, oysters, bay scallop ceviche, and tuna crudo, a number of premium steak options, vegetarian entrees like grilled maitake mushroom, and more. Old Hickory will also have an impressive in-house dry-aging program. Trēō Kitchen + Bar invites guests to enjoy a seasonal menu that highlights the best of the region’s ingredients, from locally sourced seafood for dishes like Yellowfin Tuna Crudo to fresh herbs, with delicious options available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

invites guests to enjoy a seasonal menu that highlights the best of the region’s ingredients, from locally sourced seafood for dishes like Yellowfin Tuna Crudo to fresh herbs, with delicious options available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Growlers Sports Bar & Taproom is designed to reflect the classic California sports bar, perfect for watching the big game on a 75-ft screen. Along with a tempting menu of elevated bar-food classics, including elevated hot dog dishes, a Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Burger, Chili Nachos, and more, guests can find intriguing design aspects, including a wall boasting hanging kegs painted in the colors of every California sports team.

is designed to reflect the classic California sports bar, perfect for watching the big game on a 75-ft screen. Along with a tempting menu of elevated bar-food classics, including elevated hot dog dishes, a Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Burger, Chili Nachos, and more, guests can find intriguing design aspects, including a wall boasting hanging kegs painted in the colors of every California sports team. Oeste Bar is the heart of the atrium. Oeste blends exceptional mixology with a celebration of Mexican heritage, offering a unique setting and a premium selection of tequilas.

Gaylord Hotels

Mariner's Bar is conveniently located near the main entry. Mariner's Bar welcomes guests with a lively ambiance complete with a cozy fireplace. Guests are invited to sip on vibrant, zesty cocktails that embody sun-soaked energy and refreshing flavors.

is conveniently located near the main entry. Mariner's Bar welcomes guests with a lively ambiance complete with a cozy fireplace. Guests are invited to sip on vibrant, zesty cocktails that embody sun-soaked energy and refreshing flavors. PCH Café & Market invites guests to swing by the grab-and-go café for specialty coffee and fresh brews, or order quick pick-me-ups like daily breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, protein snack boxes, and more.

invites guests to swing by the grab-and-go café for specialty coffee and fresh brews, or order quick pick-me-ups like daily breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, protein snack boxes, and more. Cask & Crown is a beautifully designed “if you know, you know” speakeasy bar located inside Growlers and modeled after the old speakeasies of the prohibition days, perfect for buyouts and private parties. The menu will include 1920's themed Hors'd'ouvres, like mushrooms stuffed with bacon and balsamic onion cheddar, truffle popcorn, mini Wellingtons and more.

is a beautifully designed “if you know, you know” speakeasy bar located inside Growlers and modeled after the old speakeasies of the prohibition days, perfect for buyouts and private parties. The menu will include 1920's themed Hors'd'ouvres, like mushrooms stuffed with bacon and balsamic onion cheddar, truffle popcorn, mini Wellingtons and more. Taiyō allows guests to dive into a tantalizing array of sushi in a laid-back setting—whether they're savoring the flavors by the bay or taking it back to their room for a quick, mouthwatering bite.

allows guests to dive into a tantalizing array of sushi in a laid-back setting—whether they're savoring the flavors by the bay or taking it back to their room for a quick, mouthwatering bite. Shallow End Grill serves up delicious options for all ages, from classic boardwalk-inspired favorites to healthier options - a perfect choice for poolside cravings. Guests can find an array of drink options, from local San Diego-brewed beers to craft cocktails, and menu items like a TJ Dog with pico de gallo, caramelized onions and peppers, guacamole and cilantro jalapeno crema, fries loaded with bacon, onions and queso, and a classic Banana Split dessert.

serves up delicious options for all ages, from classic boardwalk-inspired favorites to healthier options - a perfect choice for poolside cravings. Guests can find an array of drink options, from local San Diego-brewed beers to craft cocktails, and menu items like a TJ Dog with pico de gallo, caramelized onions and peppers, guacamole and cilantro jalapeno crema, fries loaded with bacon, onions and queso, and a classic Banana Split dessert. Sunny's is a poolside haven serving blissful Baja-inspired dishes like fish tacos Baja style and sea bass ceviche, and tropical cocktails in a carefree, sun-soaked scene.

is a poolside haven serving blissful Baja-inspired dishes like fish tacos Baja style and sea bass ceviche, and tropical cocktails in a carefree, sun-soaked scene. Marzul Coastal Cuisine is a Baja-inspired fine dining restaurant located outside of the property, just west of the pool area, boasting views of the bay.

is a Baja-inspired fine dining restaurant located outside of the property, just west of the pool area, boasting views of the bay. Cocoa Bean offers premium coffee drinks, fresh bakery items, and more.

About Executive Chef Jakob Esko

Rooted in Northern Sweden upbringing near the Arctic Circle, Chef Esko developed an early connection to fresh, seasonal ingredients, where hunting and gathering were essential to his family's survival, and ultimately influenced his direction in the culinary world. e. Over his 30-year career, Chef Esko has honed his skills in prestigious kitchens, including numerous Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide. He has held positions at renowned establishments such as The Square in London and the legendary Ulriksdals Wärdshus in Stockholm, before moving to the United States in 2012. His global experience has given him a diverse culinary perspective and the ability to adapt to various cuisines. Chef Esko is known for his dedication to quality ingredients, often sourcing them locally to create memorable dining experiences. A Marriott veteran, he most recently served as the executive chef to Gaylord National Resort and was tasked with overseeing the reopening of Old Hickory Steakhouse. There, his Scandinavian roots and international experience are reflected in the menu, incorporating his grandmother's home recipes across a variety of brunch and breakfast items. With his background and expertise, Chef Esko will continue to be a driving force, bringing a blend of tradition and innovation to his work at Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center.

RELATED: $1.3B Gaylord Pacific Resort officially opens in Chula Vista, promising economic boost to South Bay