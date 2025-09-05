10News Wake Up Call: Pay the meter or risk a ticket?; cooler conditions for the weekend

Thank goodness it's Friday!

This morning, we're learning more about the new facility at Liberty Station that the famed Cygnet Theatre will call home.

Also, is it better to get a ticket or pay the $10-an-hour rate at parking meters near Petco Park? Reporter Ryan Hill has more on this dilemma facing many downtown San Diego visitors.

Ava Kershner has the microclimate forecasts to get you ready for this weekend, plus we have other news you can use in the September 5 edition of your morning newsletter:

The curtain is set to rise on a new era of live theater in San Diego, as the Cygnet Theatre on Friday will cut the ribbon on its new home in Liberty Station.

The Cygnet Theatre is moving from its Old Town location to the $43.5 million Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center. The facility known as “The Joan” will be San Diego’s third-largest performing arts company.

Inside, there are two stages -- the Clayes Theater, which seats more than 280 people for big productions; and the Dottie Theater, a more intimate space that seats about 150 people.

The Joan will occupy what was once known as Building 178, a structure built in 1942 that previously housed a Navy recreation center, complete with bowling alley and dance hall.

The renovation preserved key historical elements while incorporating modern amenities including two green rooms, spacious dressing rooms, a costume shop, and dedicated rehearsal space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Friday, and the Cygnet Theatre will open its inaugural season at The Joan on Sept. 10 with "Follies" by James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim.

The season runs through July 19, 2026, featuring four musicals and two plays across both performance spaces.

(AP) — U.S. employers added just 22,000 jobs last month as the labor market continued to cool under uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

The Labor Department said Friday that hiring decelerated from 79,000 in July.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, the Labor Department reported.

When the department put out a disappointing jobs report a month ago, an enraged Trump responded by firing the economist in charge of compiling the numbers and nominating a loyalist to replace her.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/first-jobs-report-since-trump-fired-agency-head-shows-hiring-slowdown

San Diego residents will soon be getting letters in the mail about a program that city officials say could save them thousands of dollars in pipe repair costs.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how the special program works:

The new $10-an-hour parking meter rates in the area near Petco Park have brought an unexpected dilemma for drivers.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill explains why some people are debating whether it’s better to feed the meter or get a ticket:

