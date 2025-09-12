10News Wake Up Call: Trump says person of interest in Charlie Kirk killing is in custody

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:

In this edition of the Wake Up Call newsletter:

This morning, President Trump said a person of interest connected to the killing of Charlie Kirk was taken into custody. The president's announcement comes hours after authorities released video of the shooter leaving the area after the shooting at Utah Valley University.

Plus, we're following through with a local man's tribute to his daughter who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Meteorologist Megan Parry has the microclimate forecasts to get you ready for this weekend, plus we have other news you can use in the September 12 edition of your morning newsletter:

TOP STORY:

President Trump said a person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The president appeared on Fox News early Friday morning and said, "I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody, in custody. Everyone did a great job, worked with local police, governor, everybody did a great job."

Trump’s announcement comes hours after authorities released new evidence to the public that showed the shooter flee the scene after firing a shot during Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Video appears to show the shooter climb down from a roof after the gunfire; he is then seen running across a parking lot and into a wooded area, where investigators said they discovered a high-powered rifle wrapped in a towel.

UPDATES: https://www.10news.com/us-news/crime/trump-person-of-interest-in-killing-of-charlie-kirk-in-custody

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Sept. 12 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, Sept. 12

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia has landed in South Korea.

TV footage shows the charter plane landing in Incheon International Airport on Friday.

They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

South Korea later said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers’ releases.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

On the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, a Tierrasanta man battling Parkinson's disease continued his deeply personal mission to honor his daughter's memory at Mission San Diego de Alcalá.

ABC 10News first spoke with loved ones of Deora Bodley in 2003 -- two years after the 20-year-old college student was killed aboard United Flight 93.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through as Mark Borza carried on his special tribute to his daughter:

Tierrasanta man with Parkinson's honors daughter killed on Flight 93

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: