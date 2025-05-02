10News Wake Up Call: Friday, May 2

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Friday, May 2, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on imported auto parts is set to take effect at midnight Saturday -- this comes with a 25% tariff on imported vehicles already in place.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an order earlier this week to soften the impact of the tariffs on the auto industry. The order allows auto manufacturers to get a rebate on some parts of up to 3.75% of a vehicle’s total price if it’s made in the U.S.

Experts say American-made cars source around 40% of their parts from overseas, and despite the president’s updated action, it is believed the auto industry tariffs are still expected to drive up prices when it comes to vehicle sales and auto repairs.

Companies like General Motors have said they are preparing to lose billions of dollars in profit, between paying more in taxes and an expected drop in sales.

Some analysts think the auto industry tariffs could drive up the price of a new car by $5,000 to $10,000 by this time next year.

Those looking to purchase a new car are advised to act fast and do research on where the car’s parts come from.

Car importers said it could take a month or two for prices to go up in response to the tariffs, since they do not impact cars already for sale.

Additionally, consumers could see insurance premiums go up since it could become more expensive to buy replacement auto parts.

Report by Moses Small and ABC 10News Digital Team

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(CNN) — Many Americans might not have felt major effects from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs – until now.

That’s because a major shipping loophole expired at one minute past midnight on Friday. The de minimis exemption, as it’s known, allowed shipments of goods worth under $800 to come into the US duty free, often more or less skipping time-consuming inspections and paperwork.

The loophole helped reshape the way countless Americans shop, allowing ultra-low-cost Chinese e-commerce sites like Shein, Temu and AliExpress to pour everything from yarn to patio furniture, clothes to photography equipment and more into US homes.

Its impending end has rung alarm bells across social media, with a baseline tariff as high as 145% depending on the carrier set to take effect on Chinese imports, potentially more than doubling the cost for all those cheap products deal-hungry Americans scooped up.

Of tchotchkes and trade policy

And the end of the de minimis exemption for Chinese goods will also distill abstract, complicated, messy, hard-to-follow trade policy into something much easier to understand: a receipt.

Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, DHL and the United States Postal Service say they’re prepared for the changes. The government says it, too, is set; a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told CNN that “We are prepared and equipped to carry out enhanced package screenings and enforce orders effectively.”

But whether regular American shoppers are ready for the changes is another matter.

When President Donald Trump initially closed the de minimis exemption for goods from Hong Kong and China earlier this year, chaos ensued.

USPS briefly stopped delivering parcels from China. Delivery times for parcels that did get shipped stretched longer, with limited information on package tracking in the US.

At the heart of the issue: the sheer volume of packages. More than 80% of total US e-commerce shipments in 2022 were de minimis imports, the vast majority of which come from China, according to a congressional research report.

CBP told CNN it currently processes “nearly 4 million duty-free de minimis shipments a day.” Research indicates that a majority of those shipments come from China and Hong Kong. In total, over the last fiscal year, CBP said 1.36 billion packages came to the US under the de minimis exemption.

That’s a lot of dog bandanas, bead kits, frosting spatulas and tchotchkes. Regular Temu and Shein shoppers told CNN this week they’ve increasingly turned to the site as they feel made-in-the-USA products have gotten out of reach.

“I can’t afford to buy from Temu now, and I already couldn’t afford to buy in this country,” Rena Scott, a 64-year-old retired nurse from Virginia, previously said to CNN Business.

Lower-income households will suffer the most from the end of cheap Chinese e-commerce sites. About 48% of de minimis packages shipped to the poorest zip codes in the United States, while 22% were delivered to the richest ones, according to February research from UCLA and Yale economists.

The changes could come in stages. Already, for example, Shein and Temu raised prices ahead of the de minimis exemption’s end, hiking prices on several goods tracked by CNN.

“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up. To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments,” Shein said in a notice posted online recently. “We’re doing everything we can to keep prices low and minimize the impact on you.”

A Temu spokesperson said the company was changing its business model to encourage more local fulfillment, growing the number of US sellers on the platform.

“Temu’s pricing for U.S. consumers remains unchanged as the platform transitions to a local fulfillment model,” the company said in a statement. “All sales in the U.S. are now handled by locally based sellers, with orders fulfilled from within the country.”

It’s unclear if more price increases are on the way from those retailers and others.

Shippers, too, will see higher costs. DHL told CNN the company has “increased our staffing levels in order to support the additional volume of informal entry clearances we anticipate.”

Goods from China and Hong Kong shipped via UPS, DHL and FedEx are subject to a baseline 145% tariff, plus any additional product-specific tariffs. Goods shipped through USPS will be subject to a baseline 120% tariff or a flat $100 fee per postal item. Come June 1, the flat fee will increase to $200.

A core of Trump’s MAGA base remain with the president, saying in social media posts and news reports that they will ride out bumps in the economy with their faith in the president. But increasingly, more Americans feel otherwise.

A 59% majority of the public now says Trump’s policies have worsened US economic conditions, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS last month.

The survey was conducted from April 17 to 24, after the White House first announced expansive new tariffs on dozens of countries, and then called a pause on many of them. Even so, 6 in 10 respondents said that Trump’s policies have increased the cost of living in their community.

On Friday, with the de minimis exemption ending, many Americans could see those costs go even higher.

“It’s a very, it’s a big deal,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Thursday, calling the de minimis exception “a big scam.”

He added: “And we’ve ended, we put an end to it.”

CNN report by Elisabeth Buchwald, Ramishah Maruf, and Ariel Edwards-Levy

CONSUMER:

Making summer camp decisions for your child could be tough, but reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how you can choose one based on your budget.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Team 10 investigation found instances of alleged fraud committed during the devastating January 2024 floods in San Diego.

The floods damaged hundreds of homes, leaving many people without a place to live; and when flood victims were at their lowest, there were others who were trying to take advantage of the situation.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through on the reports of suspected fraud that FEMA received:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: