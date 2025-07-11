10News Wake Up Call: Tension during raid at SoCal farm; cooldown for the weekend

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Michael Owen Baker/AP Federal immigration agents toss tear gas at protesters during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out two large-scale raids in Southern California Thursday, leading to a confrontation between protesters and agents at the site of one of the operations.

During an enforcement operation at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, groups of protesters faced off with the federal agents. At one point, agents threw smoke cannisters and flash bangs as they tried to disperse the crowd.

An unknown number of people were detained, ABC 10News learned.

Just north of the operation in Ventura County, another ICE raid unfolded in nearby Santa Barbara County at a farm owned by the company that runs the Camarillo farm.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Associated Press that agents were executing a search warrant but did not release any further details.

KGTV

Crews made positive progress in fighting three brush fires in the far East County that burned at least 50 acres and led to evacuations.

Cal Fire officials said the three fires — collectively called the Springs Fire — broke out just before 7 p.m. Thursday in an area near Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road in Lawson Valley, located east of Jamul.

The fires' proximity to structures prompted evacuation orders and warnings for specific areas; a temporary evacuation center was established at the Regal Edwards Cinemas (2951 Jamacha Rd.) in El Cajon.

Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place as of early Friday morning. A map of evacuation zones and road closures is available at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

By 9 p.m., crews stopped the forward rate of spread of one of the fires as the two other fires merged.

Cal Fire reported the fire was 10% contained as of early Friday morning.

UPDATES: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/east-county-news/firefighters-battle-three-brush-fires-in-east-county-evacuations-ordered

As summer vacation rolls on, families are seeking fun ways to keep their kids entertained without breaking the bank. One popular activity is heading to the cinema, where several theaters are stepping up with budget-friendly deals.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down some of the deals available at a theater near you:

Just last week, reporter Dani Miskell featured a San Diego-based nonprofit called The Comfort Cub for ABC 10News’ July Leadership Award.

The organization was founded 25 years ago by Marcella Johnson after the loss of her infant son to a rare bone disease.

WATCH — Dani follows through with the group as their therapy bears bring comfort to Texans who are facing heartbreak after the recent floods:

