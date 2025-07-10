Agents clash with protesters in Ventura County immigration raid

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KGTV) – Federal agents conducting an immigration raid at a marijuana farm in Ventura County clashed with protesters Thursday.

Video of the scene from KABC shows armed agents searching the area along Laguna Road near Camarillo. The video showed at least one person in handcuffs and another on a stretcher, who left in an ambulance.

It’s not clear how many people were detained, but the operation lasted for more than five hours. Protesters began approaching the area, and once a crowd started to form, agents deployed smoke canisters. One demonstrator told KABC they were hit with a paintball and tear-gassed.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo recently spent time in Ventura County to share stories of how the immigration crackdown is impacting the farming industry.

She spoke to a councilwoman from the area who said, “We know for sure that farm workers have not been showing up to work, or if they show up, they are experiencing tremendous fear and terror.”

Ventura County employs more than 42,000 farm workers who help contribute to the $2 billion agricultural industry.

