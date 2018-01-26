Volunteers counting number of homeless living in San Diego
City News Service
4:33 AM, Jan 26, 2018
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Volunteers Friday will conduct the annual census of homeless people living on San Diego County streets and shelters.
WeAllCount is the local name for the federally mandated effort to generate a one-day snapshot of people living on the streets or in short-term shelters in the region. The initiative helps the county secure federal funding for housing and other services.
More than 1,600 volunteers are expected to act as counters who walk the streets to count the homeless they see, and interviewers who guide the homeless through surveys, according to the San Diego Regional Task Force on the Homeless, which organizes the effort. Follow-up interviews will be conducted through Jan. 31.
Last year, 9,116 people were counted living on streets or in shelters, a 5 percent increase over the year before. More than 60 percent of those counted last year were unsheltered, according to task force data.