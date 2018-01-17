El Cajon Mayor speaks out amid homeless feeding controversy

EL CAJON, Calif. -- El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says he continues to stand by a temporary ban on food sharing in public spaces that prompted the arrest of a dozen people last Sunday for allegedly violating the law.

Volunteers, including a 14-year-old, who were working at a homeless feeding event in Wells Park were issued notices to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

The El Cajon City Council passed the ordinance banning food sharing in public spaces back in October citing concerns over a Hepatitis A outbreak which prompted San Diego County health officials to declare an ongoing state of emergency.

Mayor Wells said the food sharing ban will be lifted when the county lifts its emergency declaration.

In the meantime Wells said there are other resources available for hungry people. The following was provided by the City of El Cajon:

If you are seeking a meal in El Cajon or wish to volunteer your time and resources to assist those in need, the City of El Cajon encourages you to visit one of the 13 community organizations listed below that provide meals and food. Also, there are 25 El Cajon restaurants that accept EBT cards, as well as 7-Eleven and most grocery stores, to secure a hot meal. Following are locations in El Cajon to obtain food:

Community Organizations

Church of the Nazarene (San Diego Food Bank) · 1123 N Mollison Ave · Second Thursday, 8:30am-10:30am

Crisis House · 1034 Magnolia · Mondays & Fridays – 8:30am-11:15am & 1:00pm-3:30pm /

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays – 8:30am-11:15am

Foothills Christian Fellowship · 315 Bradley St · Tuesdays, 9:00am

Gateway Church · 1280 N. Johnson Ave #12 · Monday-Thursday, 9:00am-5:00pm / Fridays, 9:00am-12:00pm

Hands of Grace Fellowship · 450 N Pierce St · First Tuesdays, 6:00 pm-8:00pm

Heartland Community Foursquare Church · 1012 Bradley · Third Tuesdays, 10:00am / Wednesdays, 3:00pm / Sundays, 11:30am

Holy Trinity · 405 Ballard St · Monday-Friday, 10:00am-11:00am

Home Start, Inc. · 131 Avocado Ave · Monday-Friday, business hours

Meridian Baptist Church · 660 S Third St · First & last Thursday, 6:00pm

Our Lady of Grace · 2466 Navajo Rd · Monday-Friday, 9:00am-11:00am

Salvation Army · 1011 E Main St.

Monday – 10:00am-12:00 noon & 1:30pm-4:00pm

Tuesday – 10:30am-12:00 noon & 1:30pm-4:00pm

Wednesday – 1:30pm-4:00pm

Thursday – 10:30am-12:00 noon & 1:30pm-4:00pm

Friday – 9:00am-12:00 noon & 1:30pm-4:00pm

Span. Church of the Nazarene · 340 South 3rd St. · Last Saturdays, 8:00am-10:00am

St Kieran’s Church · 1510 Greenfield Dr. · Saturdays, 10:00am-11:30am

Restaurants Accepting EBT

Carl's Jr · 520 North Second St

City Bistro · 1248 East Main St

Denny’s · 2642 Jamacha Rd · 665 North Mollison Ave

Domino’s Pizza · 936 Broadway · 1104 E Washington

El Pollo Loco · 1145 Avocado Avenue · 494 Broadway

Harvest International Market · 733 E Main St

Jack In The Box · 350 E Chase Ave · 2733 Navajo Rd · 393 W Main St · 14039 Business 8 · 1700 E Main St ·

495 N Second St · 140 Broadway

KFC · 724 Fletcher Parkway · 2949 Jamacha Rd · 555 N 2nd St

Memo's Bagel Café · 2650 Jamacha Rd

MJs Family Restaurant · 576 North Second St

Pizza Hut · 1255 Avocado Boulevard · 1762 North Second St

Rally’s Restaurant · 1261 East Main St

Wendy's · 871 Broadway