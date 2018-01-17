El Cajon Mayor speaks out amid homeless feeding controversy
6:36 PM, Jan 16, 2018
EL CAJON, Calif. -- El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells says he continues to stand by a temporary ban on food sharing in public spaces that prompted the arrest of a dozen people last Sunday for allegedly violating the law.
Volunteers, including a 14-year-old, who were working at a homeless feeding event in Wells Park were issued notices to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.
The El Cajon City Council passed the ordinance banning food sharing in public spaces back in October citing concerns over a Hepatitis A outbreak which prompted San Diego County health officials to declare an ongoing state of emergency.
Mayor Wells said the food sharing ban will be lifted when the county lifts its emergency declaration.
In the meantime Wells said there are other resources available for hungry people. The following was provided by the City of El Cajon:
If you are seeking a meal in El Cajon or wish to volunteer your time and resources to assist those in need, the City of El Cajon encourages you to visit one of the 13 community organizations listed below that provide meals and food. Also, there are 25 El Cajon restaurants that accept EBT cards, as well as 7-Eleven and most grocery stores, to secure a hot meal. Following are locations in El Cajon to obtain food:
Community Organizations
Church of the Nazarene (San Diego Food Bank) · 1123 N Mollison Ave · Second Thursday, 8:30am-10:30am