Hepatitis A emergency officially ends in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The hepatitis A public health emergency in San Diego County ended Tuesday after a month with no new cases reported.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to end the emergency situation, which started Sept. 1.

There have been 577 confirmed cases, 20 deaths, and 395 hospitalizations, county officials said. From May to September, 2017 there was an average of 84 cases reported each month. In December, that number dropped to eight cases.

“New outbreak activity has leveled off to near zero,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The sustained vaccination, sanitation and education efforts we undertook will continue and we will remain vigilant to make sure that the outbreak activity doesn’t return.”

Despite the change in emergency status, the hepatitis A outbreak is ongoing. San Diego County health officials will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to stop more cases.

The County will continue hepatitis A vaccinations at public health centers, jails and detention facilities, and homeless tent shelters. Mass vaccinations will also be held for food handlers.