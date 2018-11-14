Video shows people climbing on top of border fence near Friendship Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Video taken Tuesday shows people climbing on top of the border fence near Friendship Park as the migrant caravan approaches.

According to a Border Patrol spokesperson, agents are keeping watch on the U.S. side of the park, but aren’t aware of anyone climbing all the way over onto the U.S. side of the beach.

Border Patrol says it’s technically not legal for people to sit on the fence because it’s on U.S. soil, but no arrests are being made at this time.

It’s unclear whether or not the group is with the migrant caravan.

The incident comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the closure of several northbound border lanes in San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.

The closures are expected to cause delays.