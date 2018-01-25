Video shows woman being escorted off bus by Border Patrol agents

Zac Self, Associated Press
5:59 PM, Jan 24, 2018
MIAMI -- Video has surfaced of Border Patrol officers removing a woman from a passenger bus in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

A witness and advocates say the Jamaican woman was taken into custody after officers boarded the Greyhound bus and asked all passengers for identification.

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol said the routine immigration inspection happened Friday. The woman had reportedly overstayed her tourist visa.

Watch the video of the woman being escorted off the bus below:

A witness said officers went row-by-row asking for ID on the Miami-bound bus.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound said the company cooperated with law enforcement if they ask to board buses or enter stations.

