Video shows woman being escorted off bus by Border Patrol agents

MIAMI -- Video has surfaced of Border Patrol officers removing a woman from a passenger bus in Florida, according to the Associated Press.
A witness and advocates say the Jamaican woman was taken into custody after officers boarded the Greyhound bus and asked all passengers for identification.
In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol said the routine immigration inspection happened Friday. The woman had reportedly overstayed her tourist visa.
Watch the video of the woman being escorted off the bus below:
.@CustomsBorder got on a Greyhound bus yesterday at 4:30pm in Fort Lauderdale and asked every passenger for their papers and to prove citizenship. Proof of citizenship is NOT required to ride a bus! For more information about your rights, call our hotline👉 1-888-600-5762 pic.twitter.com/rWJn61o8VP