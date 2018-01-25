Video shows woman being escorted off bus by Border Patrol agents

MIAMI -- Video has surfaced of Border Patrol officers removing a woman from a passenger bus in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

A witness and advocates say the Jamaican woman was taken into custody after officers boarded the Greyhound bus and asked all passengers for identification.

In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol said the routine immigration inspection happened Friday. The woman had reportedly overstayed her tourist visa.

Watch the video of the woman being escorted off the bus below:

.@CustomsBorder got on a Greyhound bus yesterday at 4:30pm in Fort Lauderdale and asked every passenger for their papers and to prove citizenship. Proof of citizenship is NOT required to ride a bus! For more information about your rights, call our hotline👉 1-888-600-5762 pic.twitter.com/rWJn61o8VP — FLImmigrantCoalition (@FLImmigrant) January 20, 2018

A witness said officers went row-by-row asking for ID on the Miami-bound bus.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound said the company cooperated with law enforcement if they ask to board buses or enter stations.

