ICE releases UC San Diego student detained at Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A University of California San Diego student and Dreamer who was detained at the border was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Friday.

Orr Yakobi, 22, went to the Las Americas Outlet mall near the U.S.-Mexico border with a friend last weekend.

After they left, the two went south on Interstate 805 and crossed south into Mexico. The two said the border crossing was a mistake.

Officers questioned Yakobi, who was brought to the U.S. from Israel as a child, according to his attorney.

Yakobi’s friends told 10News he is a math and computer science major at UCSD and an honors student who is set to graduate this year.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) released a statement following Yakobi's release: