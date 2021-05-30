Watch
Vets return to Memorial Day traditions as pandemic eases

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Josh Reynolds/AP
Bob Workman of Boston, a retired Marine Gunnery Sgt., and past commander of the Boston Police VFW, replaces flags at veteran's graves ahead of Memorial Day on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Boston. After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. After more than a year of isolation, military veterans say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar traditions are a welcome chance for them to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation's war dead. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Posted at 7:17 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 10:17:23-04

BOSTON (AP) — After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day.

They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead.

Advocates say it’s also a time to take stock of the veteran lives lost to the coronavirus and to recommit to vaccinating those who remain reluctant.

The isolation of the pandemic has also been particularly hard on veterans, many of whom depend on kinship with fellow service members to cope with wartime trauma.

