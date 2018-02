SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- USD head men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

The university says Assistant Coach Sam Scholl has been appointed head coach for the entire post-season.

Smith was arrested Sunday in the Bay Area and is facing three domestic violence charges.

Smith was taken into custody at Oakland International Airport just before the USD basketball team’s flight back to San Diego following their 64-61 victory against the University of San Francisco.

Police were called to the team’s hotel late Saturday night after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

The victim told police she and Smith were intimately involved. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter,” USD said after the incident.

Smith is facing three charges, including domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Smith is married with two children.