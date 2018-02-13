Report: San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres faces domestic violence charges

(KGTV) - San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres will not report to Spring Training in Arizona after a report revealed he was arrested on domestic violence charges late last year.



According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Torres was arrested in December over a domestic incident at his Phoenix home.



Acee, citing court documents, reported Torres destroyed a door and pointed a semiautomatic handgun at an unidentified woman.



The court documents showed Torres was "charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and making threats or intimidation."



Torres was placed on the restricted list on Monday, which will prevent him from reporting with other pitchers and catchers for Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, on Wednesday.



The Padres issued a statement Tuesday regarding his status:

"We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner's Office. We will not have any further comment at this time."

The 24-year-old left-handed reliever has been with the Padres since the start of the 2016 season after being acquired from the Oakland A's in a 2015 trade.