Report: San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres faces domestic violence charges

Torres was placed on the restricted list on Monday, which will prevent him from reporting with other pitchers and catchers for Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, on Wednesday.
The Padres issued a statement Tuesday regarding his status:
"We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner's Office. We will not have any further comment at this time."
The 24-year-old left-handed reliever has been with the Padres since the start of the 2016 season after being acquired from the Oakland A's in a 2015 trade.